EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon’s hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game. Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of a fourth straight trip to the conference championship game. And it was personified by their banged-up quarterback.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 51 MINUTES AGO