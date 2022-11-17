ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week

Coach Steve Kerr doesn't know how much longer theGolden State Warriors' window will be open, plus more from our NBA quotes of the week. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year -- maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES -- - Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored...
Clippers star George exits game with right knee soreness

LOS ANGELES -- After burying five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points in the first half, Paul George was held out of the second half of the LA Clippers' 119-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs due to right knee soreness. The Clippers did not appear to be overly concerned about...
Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return

LOS ANGELES -- Saying that the recovery from a torn ACL can be a "two-year process," Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and started his first game of the season for the LA Clippers on Thursday. Leonard played 25 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing four assists...
