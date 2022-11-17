Read full article on original website
WSLS
GOTW: Bassett takes on Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. – 1st and 10 high school football is back in action with the region semifinals this weekend. In Daleville Friday night, a Piedmont Power will meet the Blue Ridge District champs. Bassett and Lord Botetourt are set to go head-to-head in the Region 3C semifinals. This is...
WSLS
Glenvar shuts out Martinsville, 35-0
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Class 2 Region C is loaded with contenders. This final four feels like it belongs in March ... on a network ... with a theme song. In a shut-out game, Glenvar took down Martinsville 35-0.
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL
Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
techlunchpail.com
The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech
Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
aseaofred.com
Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries
Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
WSET
E.C. Glass football advances to region 4D finals with win over Amherst Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass football used a big first half to pull away from Amherst County, 45-12, in the Region 4D semifinals. With the win, the Hilltoppers (11-1) advance to the Region finals, where Glass will host either Salem or Louisa County next week.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 3D Semifinals – Bassett at Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers beat the Bassett Bengals 41-7 in the VHSL Region 3D semifinals. Lord Botetourt hosts Christiansburg in the Region 3D finals next week.
wfxrtv.com
Memorial held to honor the life of Tyler Johnson after restaurant shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A memorial was held on Friday for the man killed in last week’s shooting at the Iron & Ale Restaurant in Lynchburg. People from the area and across the country arrived in Lynchburg to remember and honor the life of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. King...
franchising.com
Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations
Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Half the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
CBS Sports
Liberty vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Flames are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It was close but no cigar for Liberty as they...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson
Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
wfxrtv.com
Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed
The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed. The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details...
cardinalnews.org
Caesars Virginia’s general manager wants the Danville casino to work closely with the community
The general manager for Caesars Virginia, the casino resort coming to Danville in 2024, arrived in town last week. Chris Albrecht is coming from Chester, Pennsylvania, where he was general manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack for six years. He’s also worked with casino operations in Las Vegas,...
