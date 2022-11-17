ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

GOTW: Bassett takes on Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – 1st and 10 high school football is back in action with the region semifinals this weekend. In Daleville Friday night, a Piedmont Power will meet the Blue Ridge District champs. Bassett and Lord Botetourt are set to go head-to-head in the Region 3C semifinals. This is...
DALEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Glenvar shuts out Martinsville, 35-0

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Class 2 Region C is loaded with contenders. This final four feels like it belongs in March ... on a network ... with a theme song. In a shut-out game, Glenvar took down Martinsville 35-0.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
247Sports

Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL

Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech

Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
franchising.com

Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations

Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Half the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding

UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson

Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed

The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed. The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

