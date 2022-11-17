The New York Giants have surprised everyone thus far this season, in large part thanks to the improved play of quarterback Daniel Jones and perhaps the best season of star running back Saquon Barkley’s career thus far.

Jones has helped the Giants tremendously both through the air and on the ground this year, which led to a video of Barkley proclaiming a new nickname for the former first-round pick.

In a clip from Inside the NFL , Barkley is seen calling Jones “Vanilla Vick” in reference to former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Michael Vick .

“If I break a long one, I better see Vanilla Vick down there,” said Barkley

It seems like Jones approved of the new nickname, and many around the NFL world seem to be rolling with the new “Vanilla Vick” mantra.

Jones was previously synonymously called “Danny Dimes” by many NFL fans, but it appears that his rushing ability has now gotten him linked to arguably the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history in Vick.

He certainly has a way to go if he wants to meet those standards at some point. To this point in Jones’ four-year career, he has struggled to prove he is the franchise quarterback for the Giants.

This season has certainly been a good step in doing so, with New York currently looking like a well-oiled machine with a 7-2 record on the season.

“Vanilla Vick” will need to continue his impressive play if New York has aspirations of a deep playoff run this season.

The post Saquon Barkley gives teammate viral nickname; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .