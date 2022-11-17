‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Have a ‘Very Expensive’ Plan for the $1 Million Prize

The Amazing Race Season 34 couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss have their eyes on the prize. The fan-favorite team has made it to the Final 5 in the race, and their dream of winning $1 million feels more real than ever. But what would Derek and Claire do with that kind of money? Here’s what the Big Brother alums have said about their plans for the prize if they win, plus how they made it to The Amazing Race and more.

Who are Derek and Claire on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

Those who watched Big Brother 23 last year likely recognize Derek and Claire. The two were houseguests on the show and became close friends as they realized they both worked in the tech industry and lived in the New York area. Then, after their season ended, news broke that Derek and Claire had begun dating .

“I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other. We would stay up late talking every single night, and we just really developed a bond,” Claire told Us Weekly of their time on Big Brother 23 .

Now, Derek and Claire are known as the adorable “reality romance” on The Amazing Race Season 34.

How Derek and Claire would spend the $1 million prize on ‘The Amazing Race’

We’ve all thought about what we would do with $1 million at some point, right? Derek and Claire are no exception. Before The Amazing Race 34 began, Derek and Claire revealed what they’d do with the prize in an interview with KTLA . The Los Angeles residents have one big purchase in mind: a dog.

“We have super ambitious plans. It’s really out there,” Derek said sarcastically. “We want to get a dog.”

Claire added, “When we win the million, the big plan is to get a dog with all our expenses. It will be a very expensive dog, I guess. Or maybe we’ll get a nice adopted dog, potentially.”

Even after an expensive dog purchase, Derek and Claire would likely have a big chunk of change left over. They spoke briefly about other plans for the prize money in a confessional during a recent episode of The Amazing Race .

“We really wanna get that million dollars, figure out the rest of our lives together,” Claire explained. “Derek’s a little unemployed at the moment.”

“I’m Funemployed,” Derek joked. “The F is silent.”

Many viewers predict Derek and Claire could win the competition

Derek and Claire started the race off strong with a first-place finish in Leg 1, earning each of them $2,500. They later finished in first place again, winning an international trip. From the beginning, Derek and Claire have felt confident in their ability to win The Amazing Race — and many fans feel the same way .

Derek and Claire have the strategies , strength, and mindset to power through the remaining legs of the race and come out on top. But that’s just our opinion; fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see if this reality romance can win it all.

New episodes of The Amazing Race air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.