ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWxVX_0jDhvZZW00

Gas is on the right.

No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal.

Grizzly bears are one of the most feared animals in North America and there’s a good reason for it. They are huge, with females weighing an average of 300-pounds in the Montana area.

That’s a 300-pound killer. These bears have to fight for everything. They fight to survive every day, finding food or even protecting their young against larger males.

Male grizzly bears will attack the young so they can breed with the female again. It’s truly a tough world out there for them.

This mama bear clearly has some past trauma she’s trying to protect from too…

As a mother drives the kids to school in Montana, they come across a group of grizzly bears.

As they get closer to the group, the vehicle slows down to get a better look and mama bear doesn’t like that one bit. She instantly turns towards the truck and comes barreling towards the road at full speed.

Of course the vehicle has no problem outrunning the bear, but nevertheless, that’ll get the blood pumping a bit.

Life in Montana, am I right?

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

Enormous Grizzly Bear Weighing 450 Pounds Put Down in a Drive-By Shooting —Alberta

In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
The Moose 95.1 FM

5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange

It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Joel Eisenberg

Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, NRN.com, and NewsTalkKGVO.com.
MISSOULA, MT
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
COLORADO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

228K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy