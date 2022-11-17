ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

3 ‘Parks and Rec’ Cast Members Who Found Major Stardom After the Show

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Parks and Recreation took its final bow back in 2015, closing the door on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her eccentric group of colleagues from the Pawnee Parks Department. But even if fans haven’t seen those characters in quite some time (they did make a reappearance for NBC’s reunion special in 2020), they’ve likely seen the cast of Parks and Rec in other projects. In particular, these three actors found major stardom after finishing the show.

Chris Pratt played Andy in ‘Parks and Rec’ before he was cast in the MCU and ‘Jurassic World’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434VA3_0jDhvSOR00
‘Parks and Rec’ star Chris Pratt | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Chris Pratt is involved in just about every major franchise nowadays, playing Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies. He also starred in Prime Video’s action hit, The Tomorrow War, and lent his voice to the lead character of The Lego Movie . Additionally, he’ll soon debut as Mario in Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. movie.

Needless to say, Pratt’s made a name for himself in Hollywood in recent years. But before joining any of those projects, he was cast as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec. Pratt brought the goofy, often clueless character to life with ease. Given his charm — and how many laugh-worthy moments he had — it’s no wonder Pratt became so popular once Parks and Rec ended. And he’s still making audiences laugh, even if it’s through different characters.

Aubrey Plaza went from ‘Parks and Rec’ to movies and ‘The White Lotus’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iox2G_0jDhvSOR00
Actor Aubrey Plaza | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate in Parks and Rec , but the actor has joined the cast of several well-known projects since. In the years that followed the NBC series’ finale, she starred in a number of films. Most notable are 2017’s Ingrid Goes West , 2020’s Black Bear, and 2020’s Happiest Season.

In addition to the films she’s appeared in, Plaza also recently made her debut as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus Season 2. The hit HBO series boasts a number of talented stars, and Plaza is among the most compelling. The fact that audiences recognize her from her Parks and Rec days speaks volumes about the impression she left on fans. Given how popular she is, we can probably expect even more big projects from her in the future.

Adam Scott was cast in HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ and Apple TV+ hit ‘Severance’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G32DR_0jDhvSOR00
Adam Scott | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Leslie Knope’s love interest, Ben Wyatt, was played by actor Adam Scott in Parks and Rec . Many associated the actor with this role long after the series ended. However, he recently signed onto another beloved project — and it’s gaining him some well-deserved attention in Hollywood.

Scott now stars as the lead in the hit Apple TV+ series, Severance, which premiered back in February. The show has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike. And Scott’s performance as Mark — both sides of him — is part of the appeal.

Additionally, Scott was cast as Ed Mackenzie in HBO’s Big Little Lies. So, the actor has accumulated a few impressive credits since departing from Parks and Rec. Hopefully, he’ll gain even more traction if Severance’s success continues.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Parks and Recreation’: Nick Offerman Cried When He Read the Script for This Episode

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Guy As He Twins In Brown With A Friend: Photos

Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Collider

'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice

DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
rolling out

B. Simone scorched after admitting she doesn’t shower daily (video)

Comedian B. Simone opened herself up to unnecessary scrutiny and condemnation when she offered the unsolicited personal tidbit that she doesn’t shower every day. The multi-hyphenate comedian, actress and regular crew member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show is perhaps too busy to clean her body on a daily basis.
RadarOnline

'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

225K+
Followers
120K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy