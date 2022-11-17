‘Bridgerton’: Here’s Why Season 3 Will Focus on Penelope and Colin

Bridgerton is set in the early 19th century. Based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series , the series focuses on love, family, and romance. Thus far, the seasons have been in the same order as Quinn’s novels, but that’s all about to change.

This is why Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

‘Bridgerton’ is mostly historically accurate

Though Bridgerton comes from Quinn’s book series, much of the TV show is historically accurate. “I would say that there is less pressure put on today’s youth to find love,” Maria Sullivan (dating expert and vice president of Dating.com) told PureWow . “It has become more of a personal choice rather than a life mission.”

While people in the 1800s were seeking marriages to find financial security and for legacy, Sullivan says that people want similar things today. “Partners want to find an emotional and physical connection,” Sullivan said. “One aspect of Bridgerton that is a bit farfetched when compared to today reveals itself through ‘the art of the swoon.”

Here’s why Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin

Thus far, the TV series has followed the same order as Quinn’s novels. However, all that is about to change. Instead of following Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story, which comes from book three, An Offer From A Gentleman , Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin’s romance which is showcased in book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton .

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories,” Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight . “We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.”

Since fans have been with Colin and Penelope from the beginning, Rhimes felt it was primetime to showcase their romance. Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownwell told Variety ,

I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people. I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very sexy

In addition, to seeing the romance between Polin finally come to life, Season 3 of the series will be super sexy, echoing back to the first season. “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma, told E! News . “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

Ashley added that the new season will “get super steamy.” She described it as “condensation central.”

