Read full article on original website
hsawaknow
3d ago
Let's get real here. Saratoga is almost all white, schools can call themselves Diverse and pretend they are but the real truth is they aren't. The kids that go there are spoiled brats and feel entitledIt doesn't surprise me that this happened. We are becoming a society of the haves and the have nots.
Reply(4)
4
rich
2d ago
😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 is this really a crime? this is idiotic. if the doll was any other color there would be no news and no investigation
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13 year old girl and taken to reunification therapy campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Victim in Oakland School Shooting Dies
One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. Officers were called at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
KSBW.com
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The two...
‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands
On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
Man robbed, assaulted after meeting woman from dating app in Menlo Park
Police are on the search for a woman and two men who reportedly swindled a victim into a robbery after finding him on a dating application, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Santa Clara approves contentious affordable housing project
After considerable pushback from residents and uncertainty among Santa Clara councilmembers, city leaders are greenlighting a controversial multifamily housing project on Civic Center Drive. The Santa Clara City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to build a five-story apartment project with 108 affordable units managed by Charities Housing. Councilmember Kevin Park was...
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez
OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Mayor Issues Apology to Chinese Americans for Discrimination Dating Back to the 40s
The city of Antioch Friday made a public apology to a Navy veteran for discrimination he faced in the city back in the 1940s. “I’m sorry that you had to experience that in my city,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe. “But today we want to rectify that.”. It's...
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
Comments / 12