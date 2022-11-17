Read full article on original website
Denise Lange
6d ago
I'm so happy for them! Miracles do happen. Now they have a great chance to get back on their feet. Thanks for all the people that helped.
I.S.A.
6d ago
Police don't know much. A cop on this video is telling the woman she could have gotten a one day pass or 30 day extension. The DMV no longer gives 30 day passes unless the fees are paid and the car has failed smog. Then they will give 30 days pass one time and they charged $50 for that pass. Too many people were getting multiple 60 days and never completing it. I'm told DMV branch managers have leeway but that has been my experience. And never once has a cop given me advice that panned out. They live in their own world with their backs covered. They have no idea.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
NBC San Diego
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl; teen posted photos of pills hours before her death
Teen found dead behind La Mesa business identified
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 17-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa.
La Mesa Police Call for Public’s Help to Find Answers in Missing Teen Cassidy Hopwood’s Death
Authorities on Monday released a photo of the teen girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa and sought the public’s help in the case. Cassidy Hopwood, 17, of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.
Authorities in pursuit of driver in possible stolen vehicle
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
The Number of Homeless Deaths in San Diego County is Staggering
The number could be a lot higher than what has been reported
San Diegans come together in solidarity with the victims in Colorado Springs club shooting
SAN DIEGO — From activists to law enforcement to political leaders on the local and federal levels, the community came together Monday night in Hillcrest. They shared a message of solidarity with the victims in Colorado Springs, as well one of defiance, as hate-fueled crimes throughout the country continue to increase.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
Look mom!! We built a 'Pirate Ship Treehouse'
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Some people learned how to paint or garden during the pandemic; others set their sights and sails much higher. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to search for a pirate ship treehouse. I could have used a treasure map for this story, after a...
Police: Man shot for not keeping bathroom clean at Westview Park
A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
Man struck by ambulance on SR-94 in Lemon Grove
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being struck by an ambulance on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
Christmas trees prices are up across the country and in San Diego
EL CAJON, Calif. — If you're planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, buyer beware. You might think the Grinch arrived early after checking the higher prices of trees this year. At Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon, a semi-truck arrived filled with freshly cut trees...
Electric bikes offered through 2-year SANDAG pilot program
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes' use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100...
CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO — Starting Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend. During the yearly "maximum enforcement period," scheduled...
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Woman killed in collision in San Diego
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.
CBS 8
