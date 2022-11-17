ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don’t work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn’t mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they’ll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

The Travel ID will be required in 2023

Fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 10,775 new cases, 34 deaths

Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona continued to climb last week and the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus rose, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 10,775 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Nov. 12, well above the case additions from recent weeks. That's the highest weekly case report since August.  ...
ARIZONA STATE

