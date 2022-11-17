Read full article on original website
Related
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don’t work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn’t mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they’ll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state's last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration. Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and who was part of...
The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats
Arizona Democrats will no doubt remember fondly what happened on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Katie Hobbs took the governor’s seat. Mark Kelly secured his first full six-year term in the U.S. Senate and Adrian Fontes became the next secretary of state. Across the board, the GOP’s MAGA candidates, the purveyors of Donald...
Phoenix neglects the homeless, ignores rampant crime in drug-riddled 'Zone'
Within an area of central Phoenix, bounded roughly between Seventh and 15th avenues and Jefferson and Harrison streets, there is an ongoing dystopia. Euphemistically and casually, it’s referred to as “the Zone.” This past week, an unborn child, at 20-24 weeks of gestation, was found dead in the middle of the street – burned to death. There,...
Failing to blow the Horne on a terrible candidate for Arizona schools superintendent
Opinion: It shouldn't be a close race between a competent education leader and a man vilified and called a 'disgrace' by leaders in his own party. So, why is it? Homework. We spent so much time in recent months obsessing on the political candidates who might impact us grown-ups that we ignored – or completely forgot about – the children.
Blake Masters joins Kari Lake's hit song, 'I lost so you cheated'
Blake Masters has now joined the chorus in the latest Kari Lake smash hit to top the MAGA billboard: “I lost, so the election was stolen.”. Masters went on a tear on Thursday evening, charging thousands of Arizona voters were disenfranchised and calling on every member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to “resign in disgrace”.
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
The Travel ID will be required in 2023
Fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.
Turning Point Action supported slate of losing candidates in 2022 Arizona election
The Turning Point family of organizations, helmed by conservative personality Charlie Kirk, invested heavily in the 2022 election cycle in Arizona, aided by close to a half-million in cash. But the effort was futile. Not one of their statewide Arizona picks managed to pass the ultimate hurdle and get elected to office. ...
Will Republicans back Trump again?
Thunder and Lightning have left the building. For some Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s announcement last week th
KTAR.com
Presumptive Arizona schools chief Tom Horne plans back-to-basics approach to learning
PHOENIX – Presumptive Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said schools will operate differently on his watch, including renewed focus on academics and tighter discipline. “Many [teachers] have complained to me they want to teach but they can’t because under social/emotional learning they have to play what they described...
COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 10,775 new cases, 34 deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona continued to climb last week and the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus rose, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 10,775 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Nov. 12, well above the case additions from recent weeks. That's the highest weekly case report since August. ...
Turning Point PAC spent big in Arizona; Maricopa Co. officials hear election fraud claims; Holiday events in the Valley
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Turning Point PAC, helmed by Charlie Kirk, spent about a half-million dollars in Arizona's elections in 2022, but has little to show for it. Maricopa County supervisors hear familiar claims of election fraud...
Comments / 0