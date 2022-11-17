Read full article on original website
Former city employee charged with bribery in parking violation scheme
HOUSTON — A former city of Houston employee has been arrested and charged in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme in which she took money from motorists to remove wheel-locking boots from ticketed cars. Prosecutors said Aisha Mercer, 45, is facing a felony bribery charge. The city said...
Lake Charles American Press
Two sentenced for violent Dollar Tree robberies
Two Houston men have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in two Houston-area robberies, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Charles Cox, 34, and Jarred Adams, 20, pleaded guilty May 15. Today, U.S. District Judge David Hittner imposed a 240-month term of imprisonment for Cox, while Adams received...
Click2Houston.com
2 armed suspects arrested after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Harris Co., deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say they were able to arrest two suspects who were accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Harris County. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Hermann, deputies responded to the scene in reference to the two suspects. When deputies arrived, the...
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after alleged robbery in N. Houston, HPD says; Police now searching for 4 teens believed to be responsible
HOUSTON – A person has died and two others were wounded after police say a robbery turned deadly Saturday night in north Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 7410 block of Northline Drive near W Little York at around 8:30 p.m. Police...
FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint
Feds believe one man has terrorized bank branches twice in 10 days, and both holdups have one thing in common.
Click2Houston.com
Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in northwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
ParkHouston employee accused of making money off parking violations: 'That's wrong'
In the scheme, which officials believe went on for a six-month period, the employee allegedly encouraged parking violators to pay her directly in exchange for taking off a wheeling-locking boot.
Thief gets away with important van after breaking into Houston-area Salvation Army, center says
"It is a very big setback, because that is what is used to transport gifts and pick them up," the organization explained. That location alone will bring gifts to 1,700 children this season.
Click2Houston.com
Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say
HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
31-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the driver of a red truck traveling eastbound struck the male.
cw39.com
Sugar Land woman pleads guilty after stealing over $1 million from employer, DA says
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Sugar Land woman has pled guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer in an eight-year period, according to prosecutors from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. Mary McDonough, 42, pled guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was...
WDSU
Two men accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa, one arrested in Maine and the other in Houston
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. Veronique Allen was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while she was getting her hair done inside her mother's home. Aquandre Spencer, 23, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday by local U.S. Marshals for the drive-by...
