Two Houston men have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in two Houston-area robberies, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Charles Cox, 34, and Jarred Adams, 20, pleaded guilty May 15. Today, U.S. District Judge David Hittner imposed a 240-month term of imprisonment for Cox, while Adams received...
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
