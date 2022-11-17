Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
If you showed someone the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings right now, they might ask you a simple question: what year is this?. Have I been in a coma? Have the past several years of my life been a dream? This is not how this is supposed to look.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Features Anthony Davis
When an NBA trade occurs, people clamor to try to determine who won, and who lost it. Sometimes, it isn’t that simple. On the surface, one team usually looks like the winner early on. With that said, most trades can’t be judged properly until years after they happen.
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I do, and you do too. It’s an aphorism. Why wouldn’t you have to do what you have to do? NBA teams have got to do what they’ve got to do, too. Sometimes, that means making...
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
How Thomas Bryant’s return may sway Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers should be getting some important reinforcements on the way in the coming days. Both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are on track to return soon and when they do, it is going to have a profound effect on the Lakers’ rotation. While neither player is...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Offers Wild Suggestion To The Warriors
Stephen A. Smith was playing GM on “First Take” today. Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the hottest topics in the NBA world. He is one of the highest-paid people at ESPN for a reason, and he continues to be a mainstay of the network. Of course, his main gig is First Take, where he is a hot take machine.
Tri-City Herald
Kawhi Leonard Believes His Full Injury Recovery Timeline is Two Years
After a long absence, Kawhi Leonard has finally returned to the LA Clippers. He didn't look exactly like himself, but Kawhi was still a +26 in 24 minutes of basketball. Kawhi would be the first to tell you himself that it's going to be a long time before he returns to form.
Danny Ainge Doesn’t Hold Back About Jazz Tank Talk
Coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, it looked as if the Utah Jazz were focused more on the future than the regular season they were about to get underway. The offseason was full of trades as Utah parted ways with a large chunk of the veterans from their rotation last season.
Tri-City Herald
Kyrie Irving Opens Up in New Apology About Antisemitic Post
View the original article to see embedded media. As Nets guard Kyrie Irving prepares to return to the court on Sunday against the Grizzlies following a team-issued suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, the Brooklyn star sat down in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley to discuss his suspension and path to return to the court.
Tri-City Herald
Zach LaVine frustrated after being benched late in Bulls’ loss: ‘You play a guy like me down the stretch’
CHICAGO — In the waning minutes of the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Zach LaVine found himself in an unfamiliar place: on the bench, watching his team attempt to finish a comeback at the United Center. Coach Billy Donovan pulled the two-time...
Tri-City Herald
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with small foot fracture
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot during the 76ers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night, the team announced Saturday afternoon. The team added he would be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, though a league source confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer that Maxey is expected to miss between three and four weeks with the injury.
Tri-City Herald
Ranking Detroit Lions Top Offseason Needs
The 2023 offseason will be a critical one for the Detroit Lions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are looking to continue building the team into a playoff contender. With the young core showing promise through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the time for contention may not be far away.
Yardbarker
Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Tri-City Herald
Kraken’s overtime success continues as Jordan Eberle delivers win vs. Kings
SEATTLE — Make that two overtime wins in a row for the Seattle Kraken, who went back to the drawing board with 3-on-3 play this week. Jordan Eberle went in on a 2-on-1 with Brandon Tanev and held onto it, scoring midway through the extra period for a 3-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Comments / 0