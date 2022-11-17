ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

With the Cleveland Browns needing all the breaks they can get, it looks like fate might shine on them. While the team is preparing for their game against the Buffalo Bills, they got some interesting news. The news follows weather reports showing Buffalo getting 3-6 feet of snow. So what...
The Comeback

Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns hope the December return of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to save their season. The Browns sit at 3-6 — good enough for third place in AFC North standings — with a game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next on the docket. Per the conditions of his suspension, Read more... The post Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
NBC Sports

Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game

It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
247Sports

Overhauling the Browns Defense in 2023

The Cleveland Browns' defense needs a near-complete overhaul in 2023 after failing to meet an off-season of lofty expectations. In fact, there is a very real scenario where nearly 50 percent of the team’s current defensive starters are no longer on the squad at the beginning of the 2023 regular season. For some context as to why this may be the case, consider that the Browns' defense currently ranks:
Yardbarker

More than 56,000 seats sold in Detroit for Browns-Bills game

Even though Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game is going to be played at a neutral site in Detroit, there should be quite the atmosphere in the standings. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there were more than 56,000 seats sold at Ford Field for the game, with a large number of them presumably going to Bills fans. That will make it feel like a home game after all.
WKYC

Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
FanSided

