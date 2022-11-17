Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrspin.com
Severn native Elliott chosen as HCC's next president
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees this evening unanimously chose Severn native Patrena B. Elliott to serve as the institution’s next president beginning in January. Board of trustee member Linda Brewer cast the motion following a closed session and Vice Chairman Michael Mills seconded her motion to hire...
rrspin.com
DERP sets DIY workshop to celebrate Enfield's historic designation
A DIY workshop on December 4 will replace Downtown Enfield Restoration and Preservation’s annual Christmas Homes Tour this year. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Episcopal Church of the Advent at 200 Batchelor Street. The focus of the workshop is DIY...
Comments / 0