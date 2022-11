Dallas Mavericks gaurd/forward Reggie Bullock is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bullock is still dealing with the neck strain he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24-plus hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.

