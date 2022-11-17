Read full article on original website
Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors
No one expected a game as frightful as the Halloween night matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. However, Saturday night's overtime thriller was equally stressful. Thanks to a buzzer-beater, Atlanta survived the scare. Toronto entered the game without six key players. Even worse, the shorthanded Raptors shot 21.6%...
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts.
Indiana Pacers win fourth straight game thanks to creative rotation against Orlando Magic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic are one of the biggest teams in the NBA, and they started a lineup with four players who are at least 6-foot-8-inches tall against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Magic's size was bothering the Pacers for a while to open the game....
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat fell to 1-5 on the road this season after losing to the Washington Wizards in overtime 107-106 Friday. -With Jimmy Butler out due to a right knee injury, forward Haywood Highsmith got his first start of the season and second of his career. He had a poor shooting night. He played in only six games this season and a total of 29 minutes. However, he recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Zach LaVine frustrated after being benched late in Bulls’ loss: ‘You play a guy like me down the stretch’
CHICAGO — In the waning minutes of the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Zach LaVine found himself in an unfamiliar place: on the bench, watching his team attempt to finish a comeback at the United Center. Coach Billy Donovan pulled the two-time...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Hornets and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. As we reported yesterday, the Hornets will be without star guard, LaMelo Ball, for the next few games with a left ankle sprain. The X-Ray came back negative which is good news, but he will be out for tonight's game in Cleveland. Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) and Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) have also been ruled out. Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable.
Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics quickly led 40-25 in the first quarter and went wire-to-wire to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 at home in front of 17,828 fans. The Celtics entered the game with the league's best record and displayed why they are an elite NBA team. Boston...
Kawhi Leonard Believes His Full Injury Recovery Timeline is Two Years
After a long absence, Kawhi Leonard has finally returned to the LA Clippers. He didn't look exactly like himself, but Kawhi was still a +26 in 24 minutes of basketball. Kawhi would be the first to tell you himself that it's going to be a long time before he returns to form.
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with small foot fracture
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot during the 76ers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night, the team announced Saturday afternoon. The team added he would be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, though a league source confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer that Maxey is expected to miss between three and four weeks with the injury.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mentioned in MVP Discussion
After a remarkable stretch of play from star ball handler Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder guard has crept into the early season MVP conversation. Earlier this week, SGA's game-winning 3-pointer capped off a 42-point performance against the Washington Wizards and garnered attention from around the league. With Oklahoma City's record hovering...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Thunder Gameday: Grind City Showdown
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been better than expected this season, hovering just one game below .500 to this point. They've been on a tough road trip over the past week, but have looked spectacular. To cap off the week away from home, the Thunder will be in Memphis to...
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs
Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Thunder, Grizzlies to Meet Friday in a Battle of Future Titans
Oklahoma City and Memphis will face off on the hardcourt Friday in what is sure to be a battle between two future Western Conference titans. More alike than they or their respective front offices would probably admit, I’d expect they’ll meet in the Playoffs in the coming years more than once.
Tyson leads Seattle U to 80-68 victory over Portland
Cameron Tyson scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Portland 80-68 on Saturday night. Tyson sank 4 of 10 from 3-point range for the Redhawks (4-0). Alex Schumacher scored 14 points and snagged eight rebounds. Emeka Udenyi finished 6 of 7 from the floor, scoring 12 with six rebounds. The...
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
