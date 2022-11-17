Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Approves Retirement of Teacher and Resignations
(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge School Board approved the retirement of the high school biology teacher Karen DeMarco at Wednesday night’s meeting. The board also approved the resignation of Highland Elementary School Principal Tom McKelvey, and high school Spanish teacher Gloria Correa. Approval was given to purchase McGraw Hill’s 2020...
beavercountyradio.com
Two New Teachers Hired by Central Valley School Board
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board met on Thursday night, November, 17, 2022 and approved the hiring of Melissa Law and Sydney Smith as special education teachers for the district. Both teachers were present at the meeting and were welcomed by Superintendent Nick Perry and board members.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season
Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
upmc.com
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Stung by injuries, Bethel Park ends remarkable season with WPIAL semifinal loss
Bethel Park’s banner football season came to an end in the rain Nov. 11 at Canon-McMillan in the semifinal round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. The Allegheny Six Conference champion Black Hawks lost to rival Upper St. Clair, 17-7, on a dreary night to finish 10-2 overall. “Although...
North Allegheny school board narrowly votes to cut library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a hundred people packed North Allegheny’s school board meeting Wednesday evening. Most of the crowd was there to support library secretary positions on the chopping block. In September, we told you 12 positions could be cut. In the last month, that number...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances
While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
butlerradio.com
High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday
–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
Program-boosting coaches lead North Allegheny, Central Catholic into WPIAL Class 6A title game
Whether he deserves some credit or blame depends on your perspective, but Art Walker certainly helped set Central Catholic on a path to become a WPIAL powerhouse. As a 27-year-old first-time head coach, Walker was hired there before the 1998 season to take over a team that had never won a WPIAL title. In his seven seasons there, the Vikings won the WPIAL twice and added a state championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section
Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Freeport vs. Belle Vernon
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Belle Vernon defeats Freeport to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game. Watch game highlights in the video player above.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team
A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic. The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season. And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteers sought for Marshall steering committee
Volunteers are needed to help guide growth and development in Marshall Township during the next 10 years. The township is asking residents to join a Land Development Ordinance Update Steering Committee that will focus on land development ordinances in their neighborhoods, according to township Manager Julie Bastianini. Letters of interest...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge
BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system. Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny captures 6th straight PIAA girls volleyball championship
MECHANICSBURG — North Allegheny girls volleyball has won a lot of matches over the past six years, especially on the biggest stage. On Saturday night, the Tigers maintained their position atop Pennsylvania’s highest classification by claiming their sixth straight PIAA Class 4A title with a 3-0 win over District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong turnout for Gateway band craft show in Monroeville
Gateway High School Marching Band and Colorguard hosted its 20th annual craft show on Nov. 12. The school’s hallways, auxiliary gym and cafeteria were filled with vendors selling their different creations. Over the years, the craft show has become one of the band’s most successful fundraisers. In the past,...
5 things to watch in Week 12 of high school football
Aliquippa is trying to reach the WPIAL football finals for the 15th year in a row, meaning some of the players on the Quips roster weren’t born the last time the team failed to get there. That was in 2007. But as impressive as that record streak may be,...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
