Whether he deserves some credit or blame depends on your perspective, but Art Walker certainly helped set Central Catholic on a path to become a WPIAL powerhouse. As a 27-year-old first-time head coach, Walker was hired there before the 1998 season to take over a team that had never won a WPIAL title. In his seven seasons there, the Vikings won the WPIAL twice and added a state championship.

WEXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO