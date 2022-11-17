ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge School Board Approves Retirement of Teacher and Resignations

(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge School Board approved the retirement of the high school biology teacher Karen DeMarco at Wednesday night’s meeting. The board also approved the resignation of Highland Elementary School Principal Tom McKelvey, and high school Spanish teacher Gloria Correa. Approval was given to purchase McGraw Hill’s 2020...
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two New Teachers Hired by Central Valley School Board

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board met on Thursday night, November, 17, 2022 and approved the hiring of Melissa Law and Sydney Smith as special education teachers for the district. Both teachers were present at the meeting and were welcomed by Superintendent Nick Perry and board members.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA
upmc.com

Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care

Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances

While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007, when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever, 70-48, against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
butlerradio.com

High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday

–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
LEBANON, PA
Tribune-Review

Program-boosting coaches lead North Allegheny, Central Catholic into WPIAL Class 6A title game

Whether he deserves some credit or blame depends on your perspective, but Art Walker certainly helped set Central Catholic on a path to become a WPIAL powerhouse. As a 27-year-old first-time head coach, Walker was hired there before the 1998 season to take over a team that had never won a WPIAL title. In his seven seasons there, the Vikings won the WPIAL twice and added a state championship.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section

Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volunteers sought for Marshall steering committee

Volunteers are needed to help guide growth and development in Marshall Township during the next 10 years. The township is asking residents to join a Land Development Ordinance Update Steering Committee that will focus on land development ordinances in their neighborhoods, according to township Manager Julie Bastianini. Letters of interest...
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny captures 6th straight PIAA girls volleyball championship

MECHANICSBURG — North Allegheny girls volleyball has won a lot of matches over the past six years, especially on the biggest stage. On Saturday night, the Tigers maintained their position atop Pennsylvania’s highest classification by claiming their sixth straight PIAA Class 4A title with a 3-0 win over District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong turnout for Gateway band craft show in Monroeville

Gateway High School Marching Band and Colorguard hosted its 20th annual craft show on Nov. 12. The school’s hallways, auxiliary gym and cafeteria were filled with vendors selling their different creations. Over the years, the craft show has become one of the band’s most successful fundraisers. In the past,...
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy