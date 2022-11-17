ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
svinews.com

Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday. At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
shortgo.co

Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming

November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
CHEYENNE, WY
Law & Crime

‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor

A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
WELD COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors

Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/17/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Taran Payne – Failure...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

5-7 inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast I-80 Summit

Five to seven inches of snow coupled with winds gusting as high as 55 mph could make for very difficult travel on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the South Laramie Range, including I-80 between mile markers 320 and 345, from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Friday.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have snow, negative temperatures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be facing snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 16, will have a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 35. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There will be a 60% chance of snow after 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulations of less than half an inch. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
