svinews.com
Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday. At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release.
Cheyenne Man Killed in Head-On Crash on I-80, Medical Condition Possibly to Blame
A medical condition may be to blame for a deadly head-on collision east of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 4:19 p.m. at mile marker 375 on Interstate 80, five miles east of the Archer exit and two miles west of the Hillsdale exit.
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor
A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors
Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Taran Payne – Failure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
-25 Degree Wind Chills Expected for Cheyenne, Laramie Overnight
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected in Cheyenne and Laramie overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Friday. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
5-7 inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast I-80 Summit
Five to seven inches of snow coupled with winds gusting as high as 55 mph could make for very difficult travel on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the South Laramie Range, including I-80 between mile markers 320 and 345, from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Friday.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police looking for information on suspect in string of burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage. The garage is located at 2310 House Ave., and as of today, Nov. 14, there have been six burglary reports....
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snow, negative temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be facing snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 16, will have a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 35. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There will be a 60% chance of snow after 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulations of less than half an inch. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
