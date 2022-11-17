Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, authorities said. Two pedestrians were struck in the crossing at Elk Grove Boulevard near Railroad Street around 1 a.m., the Union Pacific Railroad told KCRA 3. The collision happened on...
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self
MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
KCRA.com
'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
Woman found dead on Modesto sidewalk, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said. The woman […]
1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash
RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
Over 400 lbs of meth recovered in ‘major’ drug trafficking operation across multiple CA counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured The seizure was made by police with […]
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Merced Police identify man arrested in death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby
Merced PD confirms that an arrest has been made in the death of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
52-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atwater (Atwater, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two at 5:17 p.m. A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sedan east on Avenue Two when she tried to make a left turn onto Santa Fe Drive. In doing so, she cut in front of a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 39-year-old Antonio Rojas. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Nissan.
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
Comments / 4