ETOnline.com
Latin Grammy Awards 2022 - Arrivals Red Carpet
Here are some of the red carpet looks from arrivals for 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. The awards taking place on Nov. 17, 2022.
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together, ET has learned. According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Wore a Black Veil to 'Wednesday' Premiere (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega is embracing the darkness. The actress, who stars as the eponymous Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, rocked a black veil to the premiere, matching the tone of her gothic heroine. Ortega walked the carpet in Hollywood at the show's premiere -- appropriately held on Wednesday -- where everyone wore...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Rocks the Latin GRAMMYs Performing 'Tacones Rojos' with Sebastian Yatra
Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Posts Video Undergoing Intense Training to Swim in 'Wakanda Forever': Watch
Lupita Nyong'o may have made it look easy to swim in the underwater kingdom of Talokan, but to do so required Navy SEAL-like training sessions. And the proper supervision. The 39-year-old actress and star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posted a 54-second clip Saturday on TikTok giving fans a glimpse of the excruciating training she underwent to perfect her role as the "war dog" spy Nakia. Nyong'o captioned the video, "Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness."
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Revisits His Past in Unseen 'Cribs' Tour (Exclusive)
Leslie Jordan is giving fans a look inside his home. ET has an exclusive look at the late comedian's yet-to-be-aired appearance on MTV's Cribs reboot, during which Jordan looks back at his younger years. The clip starts with Jordan showing viewers around a bedroom in his home, which features monogrammed...
