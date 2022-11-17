Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together, ET has learned. According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO