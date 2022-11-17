Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims

It seems that just about everyone has had an opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s relationship ever since it was announced that they were getting married. Following the pair’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals only brough on more chatter, but someone unexpected had some bleak words about the couple’s relationship before they even tied the knot.

Here’s what the late Queen Elizabeth II ‘s lady-in-waiting, Susan Hussey, reportedly said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘s marriage before they even walked down the aisle.

Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan Hussey had been by the late queen’s side since the birth of Prince Andrew in 1960. She was one of the former monarch’s most trusted confidants and often referred to as her “No. 1 Head Girl.” She’s a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order — the highest rank personally granted by the sovereign.

Hussey has also been very close with now-King Charles III over the years and is one of Prince William’s godparents. She is also said to have personally shown Princess Diana and the Duchess of Sussex the royal ropes when they first joined the family.

However, according to a royal biographer, Hussey had a feeling about Harry and Meghan’s marriage and it wasn’t good.

What William’s godmother said about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship

Tom Bower, who authored the blistering biography about Prince Harry’s wife titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors , claimed Hussey believed the Sussexes’ marriage would “end in tears.”

Express noted that in his book Bower said Hussey made the comments prior to the couple’s marriage in 2018 during a dinner with theatre executives.

Bower wrote: “While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. ‘That will all end in tears.'” Hussey allegedly then warned: “Mark my words.”

Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her Lady-in-Waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they depart the Gold Service Scholarship awards ceremony in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One of Meghan’s podcast guests also commented on the Sussexes’ relationship

However, someone else has spoken out more recently and favorably about the duke and duchess’s marriage and that’s Jameela Jamil. The British actor and TV personality was a guest on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast on Nov. 15 and spoke about what she thought of the Sussexes’ relationship and compared it to her own with James Blake.

“[Blake] just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I’m not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don’t have anywhere that I need to let off that steam,” Jamil said on “ The Audacity of the Activist ” episode. “He understands me and he’s just an incredible human, an incredible friend, and I don’t think I could have withstood all of this without him.”

She the said to Meghan: “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships. It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home.”