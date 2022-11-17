ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

It seems that just about everyone has had an opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s relationship ever since it was announced that they were getting married. Following the pair’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals only brough on more chatter, but someone unexpected had some bleak words about the couple’s relationship before they even tied the knot.

Here’s what the late Queen Elizabeth II ‘s lady-in-waiting, Susan Hussey, reportedly said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘s marriage before they even walked down the aisle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKIdJ_0jDhtQhP00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II | Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan Hussey had been by the late queen’s side since the birth of Prince Andrew in 1960. She was one of the former monarch’s most trusted confidants and often referred to as her “No. 1 Head Girl.” She’s a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order — the highest rank personally granted by the sovereign.

Hussey has also been very close with now-King Charles III over the years and is one of Prince William’s godparents. She is also said to have personally shown Princess Diana and the Duchess of Sussex the royal ropes when they first joined the family.

However, according to a royal biographer, Hussey had a feeling about Harry and Meghan’s marriage and it wasn’t good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIsrn_0jDhtQhP00
Prince William’s confirmation with his five grandparents standing behind him (left to right): Konstantinos II, King of the Hellenes; Lady Susan Hussey; Alexandra, Princess of Kent; Natalia, Duchess of Westminster; and Norton Knatchbul | © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

RELATED: King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says

What William’s godmother said about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship

Tom Bower, who authored the blistering biography about Prince Harry’s wife titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors , claimed Hussey believed the Sussexes’ marriage would “end in tears.”

Express noted that in his book Bower said Hussey made the comments prior to the couple’s marriage in 2018 during a dinner with theatre executives.

Bower wrote: “While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. ‘That will all end in tears.'” Hussey allegedly then warned: “Mark my words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXurL_0jDhtQhP00
Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her Lady-in-Waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they depart the Gold Service Scholarship awards ceremony in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: Royal Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Trust Very Few People’ and ‘Their World Is Lonely’

One of Meghan’s podcast guests also commented on the Sussexes’ relationship

However, someone else has spoken out more recently and favorably about the duke and duchess’s marriage and that’s Jameela Jamil. The British actor and TV personality was a guest on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast on Nov. 15 and spoke about what she thought of the Sussexes’ relationship and compared it to her own with James Blake.

“[Blake] just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I’m not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don’t have anywhere that I need to let off that steam,” Jamil said on “ The Audacity of the Activist ” episode. “He understands me and he’s just an incredible human, an incredible friend, and I don’t think I could have withstood all of this without him.”

She the said to Meghan: “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships. It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home.”

Comments / 19

Tico Arkantico
3d ago

Run Meghan and don’t turn back!!! You need to live your own narcissist life on your own alone!!!!

Reply(3)
9
Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

225K+
Followers
120K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy