Charlotte, NC

‘Want to have a say’: As CMS superintendent vacancy looms, community shares expectations of new hire

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The top job in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is open, and the community is voicing its say on what they want from the district’s next superintendent.

In April, the CMS Board of Education voted to fire Superintendent Earnest Winston citing “serious mishaps” under his leadership. Former CMS Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh was quickly hired on an interim basis for the 2022-2023 school year, but announced he’d be stepping down on Dec. 31.

Now, as the district searches for another short-term boss, it is also soliciting feedback on the qualifications expected from the full-time superintendent.

Civility Localized -- a consulting firm founded by Christine Edwards in 2018 -- is helping CMS find its next leader.

“Our idea here is really to build out that job description,” Edwards told Channel 9 education reporter Jonathan Lowe. “What does the community want to see in the next superintendent?”

Edwards’ company specializes in community engagement and research. It created the eight-question survey that community stakeholders have been filling out since late September.

As of Wednesday, she said 1,600 people have filled out the questionnaire, totaling upward of 20,000 responses answered.

“Former employees, former educators, we’re hearing from former students. They definitely want to have a say in this process,” Edwards said. “It shows just how important and just how much of a priority education is in the Charlotte community.”

The data is preliminary and still being sifted through, but Edwards gave us an early look at the findings, including what folks say are the top qualities they desire from the next superintendent.

“The highest-ranking priority on that question is student performance, and closing that student achievement gap and also the student opportunity gaps,” she said.

The responses also call for someone with strong communication and interpersonal skills, and a leader that demonstrates a commitment to working with diverse organizations and groups.

“We’ve always wanted that since 2012 when my son was in kindergarten,” said Colette Forest, a community activist and mother to a CMS high schooler. “Here we are six superintendents (later), seven if you count Hugh Hattabaugh twice.”

As Channel 9 has reported, CMS students, in particular minority students, are continuing to struggle with reading and math.

“We as CMS parents would like to see a professional educator,” Forest said. “We would like to see someone that has high expectations of all CMS students, especially Black and brown students.”

She says there is a healthy pessimism in trusting whether the community feedback will truly make a difference in the search.

“I don’t have high expectations of the school board members. I’m hopeful that the five new school board members will lead the charge,” she said.

There is still time to complete the survey. It officially closes on Nov. 18, then results are expected to be presented to the school board on Dec. 13.

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
