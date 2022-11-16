Kanter, Murray win elections to San Diego Superior Court bench

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Kanter and Pete Murray, a longtime state and county prosecutor, have prevailed in their races to become San Diego Superior Court judges.

With county officials reporting there were just 15,000 estimated votes left to count Wednesday, both held insurmountable leads over their opponents.

Kanter defeated Mike Murphy, a California deputy attorney general. As of Wednesday, she had 54.13 percent of the vote and a lead of more than 69,000 votes.

Murray defeated Superior Court Commissioner Peter Singer. As of Wednesday, Murray had 51.29 percent of the vote with a lead of more than 21,000 votes.

Murphy wrote in a message Wednesday that he had conceded. Singer did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Kanter, a Pacific Beach resident and UCLA School of Law graduate, has worked as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2006. She replaces Judge Jinsook Ohta, who was confirmed in December as a U.S. district judge.

"I'm really grateful to all the San Diegans who voted for me," Kanter said Wednesday. "I'm really looking forward to joining the bench and serving the community."

Murray, a Poway resident and Duke University School of Law graduate, worked as a San Diego County deputy district attorney for more than 10 years before opening a private practice from 2003 to 2011. From 2011 until earlier this year he was a deputy in the California Attorney General's Office. He replaces retired Judge Joseph Brannigan.

"More than anything, I want to thank the people of San Diego for entrusting me with this job," Murray said Wednesday. "I'm privileged and honored to soon ... once again be a servant of the people."

7:58 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022 : This story was updated with Murphy’s concession.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .