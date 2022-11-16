ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Kanter, Murray win elections to San Diego Superior Court bench

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Kanter and Pete Murray, a longtime state and county prosecutor, have prevailed in their races to become San Diego Superior Court judges.

With county officials reporting there were just 15,000 estimated votes left to count Wednesday, both held insurmountable leads over their opponents.

Kanter defeated Mike Murphy, a California deputy attorney general. As of Wednesday, she had 54.13 percent of the vote and a lead of more than 69,000 votes.

Murray defeated Superior Court Commissioner Peter Singer. As of Wednesday, Murray had 51.29 percent of the vote with a lead of more than 21,000 votes.

Murphy wrote in a message Wednesday that he had conceded. Singer did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Kanter, a Pacific Beach resident and UCLA School of Law graduate, has worked as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2006. She replaces Judge Jinsook Ohta, who was confirmed in December as a U.S. district judge.

"I'm really grateful to all the San Diegans who voted for me," Kanter said Wednesday. "I'm really looking forward to joining the bench and serving the community."

Murray, a Poway resident and Duke University School of Law graduate, worked as a San Diego County deputy district attorney for more than 10 years before opening a private practice from 2003 to 2011. From 2011 until earlier this year he was a deputy in the California Attorney General's Office. He replaces retired Judge Joseph Brannigan.

"More than anything, I want to thank the people of San Diego for entrusting me with this job," Murray said Wednesday. "I'm privileged and honored to soon ... once again be a servant of the people."

Updates :
7:58 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022 : This story was updated with Murphy’s concession.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading

The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voiceof San Diego

North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now

Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy