Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
TechCrunch
VinFast’s bid to attract US buyers includes 4 all-electric SUVs and maybe a sports car
The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large seven-passenger SUVs, is part of the company’s effort to resonate with U.S. consumers. In an EV market that now has just about every automaker jumping in, it may take more than simply offering SUVs. Although choice is part of the plan, according to Craig Westbrook, the chief service officer of VinFast U.S.
Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Many automakers are rushing towards making hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles. Only 1 Ford model is available as a PHEV. The post Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Dealers Won't Be Getting The Truck They Desperately Want
The long-running conversation regarding the possibility of a Volkswagen pickup truck for the US continues. Speaking to Automotive News, Thomas Schafer, global head of the VW brand, not only dashed hopes for a VW-branded truck but confirmed once and for all the German automaker has no plans to utilize the EV platform being developed for the reborn Scout brand.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Ultimate All-Electric Chevy Corvette-Based Supercar Coming Soon: GM President
ChevroletThe 1,000-horsepower Zora seems very real, very soon. As does an all-electric sports car from GM.
ceoworld.biz
Michelin’s Katelyn Berry on the Future of Electric Vehicles
With the coming of a new green era, fossil fuels are poised to go the dinosaur’s way. Soon enough, the combustion automobile engine as we know it will be a thing of the past. Even as hydrogen-powered cars loom on the horizon, electric vehicles (EVs) are currently making inroads into the auto industry that have already wrought a sea change in the marketplace. No matter which fuel eventually powers the evolving fleet of cars, trucks, and buses of the future, they’ll all still be running on tires for a good long while. According to Katelyn Berry, vice president and general manager for Michelin’s North American business-to-consumer portfolio, the future for this emerging breed of transportation is already very much in the works.
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
Comments / 0