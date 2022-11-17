Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after he fled troopers at about 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. “We got reports of a wrong-way driver at about 8:10 this morning,” Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
KUTV
Man accused of killing 2 boys in alleged DUI crash says drug tests were taken illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Attorneys for the man accused of driving while high on methamphetamine, ultimately killing two young Eagle Mountain boys in a horrific car crash, are arguing authorities violated his Fourth Amendment rights while gathering evidence. Kent Cody Barlow, 25, was arrested May 2 after Utah...
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
KSLTV
Third person arrested for fatal Millcreek shootout
MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a third teenager for the fatal shooting at a Millcreek gas station on Nov. 11. Slaman F. Ahmed, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for three felony charges of discharge of a firearm, one felony charge of obstruction of justice, and one felony charge of murder on Friday, according to the affidavit.
KSLTV
SWAT responds to domestic incident in West Jordan, one in custody
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is in police custody after a domestic incident with a weapon, police say. According to West Jordan Police spokeswoman Alondra Caeala, police received a call of a domestic incident near New Bingham Highway and 5600 West in the afternoon. As police responded, they...
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Recover Large Amount of Illegal Drugs as Part of Focus Area Policing
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, while patrolling a “focus area,” graveyard officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man accused of possessing a distributable amount of illegal drugs. This investigation started at 1:08 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, when a SLCPD officer...
kjzz.com
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
KUTV
Sheriff Rivera wins re-election but could lose power over Unified Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera easily won re-election, but now she may lose a big part of her current job description. “Draft legislation” at the state Capitol would strip Rivera as CEO of the Unified Police Department, which serves communities in the Salt Lake Valley including Magna, Copperton, Millcreek, Holladay, Midvale and Kearns.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with causing crash that killed 2 toddlers claims drug tests were illegal
PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man accused of driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed two young children who were playing in a corral has filed a motion seeking to prevent a jury from seeing the results of his blood and urine tests from that day. Defense attorney...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified
PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.
KUTV
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
Comments / 0