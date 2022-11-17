ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Third person arrested for fatal Millcreek shootout

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a third teenager for the fatal shooting at a Millcreek gas station on Nov. 11. Slaman F. Ahmed, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for three felony charges of discharge of a firearm, one felony charge of obstruction of justice, and one felony charge of murder on Friday, according to the affidavit.
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

SWAT responds to domestic incident in West Jordan, one in custody

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is in police custody after a domestic incident with a weapon, police say. According to West Jordan Police spokeswoman Alondra Caeala, police received a call of a domestic incident near New Bingham Highway and 5600 West in the afternoon. As police responded, they...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after accidental gun shot

OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Sheriff Rivera wins re-election but could lose power over Unified Police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera easily won re-election, but now she may lose a big part of her current job description. “Draft legislation” at the state Capitol would strip Rivera as CEO of the Unified Police Department, which serves communities in the Salt Lake Valley including Magna, Copperton, Millcreek, Holladay, Midvale and Kearns.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified

PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.
PERRY, UT

