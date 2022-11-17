Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Bachelor in Paradise reunion preview: Rodney puts Eliza on the spot
His time in Paradise may be over, rose lovers, but Rodney clearly still feels the sting of his dramatic beach breakup with Eliza. In this exclusive clip from next week's two-part Bachelor in Paradise finale, Rodney and the rest of this season's Paradisians reunite in the Tealight Candle Thunderdome to rehash all the hookups, breakups, love triangles and other assorted drama that went down in season 8. This is the first time Rodney and Eliza have seen each other since she gave him a rose and then dumped him the next day for Justin — who ultimately rebuffed her request for a second chance.
EW.com
Florence + the Machine postpone Dance Fever tour after Florence Welch breaks her foot: 'My heart is aching'
Florence Welch is hanging up her dancing shoes, at least for now. The Florence + the Machine frontwoman announced that the band must postpone the U.K. leg of their Dance Fever tour — which just kicked off Nov. 16 — after she discovered she had recently broken her foot. The group were previously scheduled to play London's O2 Arena for a second night on Saturday.
EW.com
Walker Independence star Justin Johnson Cortez says he cried when he read the mid-season finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Walker Independence mid-season finale. Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) now knows who his friends are. On Thursday's mid-season finale of Walker Independence, Calian faced trial for the murder of Francis Reyes (Nestor Serrano), and despite Abby's (Katherine McNamara) best defense, he was still found guilty... of a crime he didn't commit. Thankfully, before Calian was hanged, Hoyt (Matt Barr) was able to get a confession out of Luis Reyes (Santiago Segura), but that doesn't mean Calian will soon forget how so few people in town stood by his side. By episode's end, Calian had put Independence in his rearview, at least for now.
Comments / 0