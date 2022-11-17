ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina. All three of Georgia Tech's scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns. North Carolina was riding a six-game winning streak and clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division last week. The Tar Heels had a chance to regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Josh Downs dropped a 4th-and-11 pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the end zone with just over four minutes remaining.
Dunn sends Campbell to 63-58 victory over Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Devon Dunn’s 18 points helped Campbell defeat Appalachian State 63-58. Dunn shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Jesus Carralero scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, and added seven rebounds. The Mountaineers (3-1) were led by Donovan Gregory, who recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
