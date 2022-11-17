ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PFBC to stock waterways with trout this winter

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTktA_0jDhsXhR00

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania waterways will soon be getting more fish for future fishing seasons.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will be stocking waterways throughout the state as well as two local areas with trout.

According to the PFBC’s website, there are nearly 16,000 miles (and counting) of wild trout streams, nearly 5,000 miles of stocked trout streams and over 125 stocked trout lakes, PA has something to offer every trout angler.

Restoration plan looks to bring a catfish species back to Pennsylvania

Trout Stockings in our area consist of:

  • Elk County: Ridgway Reservoir on Monday, December 12 at 11:45 a.m. (Brook)
  • Jefferson County: Cloe Lake on Wednesday, December 14 at Noon (Rainbow)

Trout’s that can be found in Pa waterways include, Wild, Brook, Brown and Rainbow (including the steelhead and the golden rainbow.

For a full look at the winter trout stocking schedule, you can visit the trout Stocking Details website .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

According to a press release from earlier this year they were hoping to release approximately 3,200,000 hatchery-raised adult trout throughout 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start

With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Driver license, photo centers closed for Thanksgiving

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24. They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days

Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “​​successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Agriculture Secretary reminds Pa to shop local, PA Preferred

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped locally at York Central Market House for a PA Preferred family Thanksgiving celebration, They are reminding Pennsylvanians to shop locally this holiday season for all that their meals may need. “Shopping locally and looking for the PA Preferred checkmark directly […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

American250PA announces winners of statewide challenge

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – America250PA announces the winner of its fourth annual 2022 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC). The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design was announced as the winner on Friday, Nov. 18. The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design team competed against four other postsecondary institutions—Lebanon Valley College, Point Park University, Rosemont College, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops in October

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022. According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy