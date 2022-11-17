PFBC to stock waterways with trout this winter

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania waterways will soon be getting more fish for future fishing seasons.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will be stocking waterways throughout the state as well as two local areas with trout.

According to the PFBC’s website, there are nearly 16,000 miles (and counting) of wild trout streams, nearly 5,000 miles of stocked trout streams and over 125 stocked trout lakes, PA has something to offer every trout angler.

Trout Stockings in our area consist of:

Elk County: Ridgway Reservoir on Monday, December 12 at 11:45 a.m. (Brook)

Jefferson County: Cloe Lake on Wednesday, December 14 at Noon (Rainbow)

Trout’s that can be found in Pa waterways include, Wild, Brook, Brown and Rainbow (including the steelhead and the golden rainbow.

For a full look at the winter trout stocking schedule, you can visit the trout Stocking Details website .

According to a press release from earlier this year they were hoping to release approximately 3,200,000 hatchery-raised adult trout throughout 2022.

