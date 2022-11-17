ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Cook leads Missouri to 45-14 rout over New Mexico State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freezing temperatures couldn’t chill Missouri. Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes, Luther Burden and Cody Schrader both scored twice and the Tigers rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies (4-6) showed spark on their opening drive with quarterback Diego Pavia completing his first three passes for 30 yards and running back Jamoni Jones chipping in 9 yards on the ground. But the New Mexico State drive stalled at the Missouri 36 as the Tigers’ defense began to impose its will, forcing seven consecutive incompletions before Pavia completed his next pass. The Tigers’ offense, for a change, clicked from the opening drive. Cook led an 11-play scoring drive capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Burden.
Mizzou football tops New Mexico State on senior night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team came out on the other side of senior night with a 45-14 win over New Mexico State. The Tigers now just need one more win, in the final game of the season, to become bowl eligible. Watch the full interview with Eli Drinkwitz...
Mizzou hoops signs fourth member of 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team officially signed the fourth member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period on Thursday. Illinois-native Danny Stephens put pen to paper to come to Columbia as a preferred walk-on under head coach Dennis Gates. With the signature, MU has the 21st ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.
