Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Progress Drive. A press release states police responded in reference to a domestic-related fight that led to […]
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
wakg.com
Suspect Arrested in Piney Forest Shooting
The Danville Police Department has arrested a suspect from the shooting incident on Piney Forest Road Wednesday night. Detectives arrested DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, of Danville early this morning. Richardson is charged with aggravated malicious wounding (18.2-51), possession of a stolen firearm (18.-108.1), and use of firearm in commission of...
chathamstartribune.com
Police seeking information on shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and was transported for medical treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident. It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
WDBJ7.com
Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
Yadkinville gun store reacts after 4 arrests made in store’s robbery
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now sharing how surveillance video helped them uncover a much bigger crime. This crime happened inside the Foothills Firearm and Ammo in Yadkinville. In the video, you can see the four suspects grabbing guns. They are all in jail now. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarion Jones and three juveniles ages […]
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Threat to Westover Christian Academy
The Danville Police Department was notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) court for a custody matter earlier today and stated an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal this afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug charges
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man responsible for leading a drug trafficking conspiracy and managing more than 17 dealers throughout the region was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, “Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
WDBJ7.com
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to a hospital in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Police said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back. Wednesday, another shooting sent two people to a hospital. Police...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday. Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at...
WSET
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
wfxrtv.com
Danville Police working to build a relationship with the youth
Police in Danville hopes a talent show will help it build a relationship between the youth and local officers.
