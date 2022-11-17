Read full article on original website
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region. The snow in the Watertown area began...
Lake effect returns to CNY; rough travel for some
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow took a break on Saturday but will return on Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall. Initially Saturday evening’s weather in Central New Yok is quiet. It is cloudy and dry but a bit breezy.
Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
House of the Week: Couple had ‘a blast’ building their new log cabin near Hamilton
HAMILTON, N.Y. – In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse. They were looking for property to build on, something a little bit closer to nature where they could enjoy all four seasons of Central New York.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of Winter Warming Shelter in Oswego for Homeless
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a...
Goodbye Great Northern: As doors close, tenants share frustrations of mall’s final days
Clay, N.Y. – When Michelle Gregory moved CNY Gym Centre into Great Northern Mall 11 years ago, she was ecstatic. She loved the 12,000-square-foot space. The location was ideal: a bustling mall in Onondaga County’s most populous town on Route 31, where about 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.
Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow
MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways. Thursday […]
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
