Oswego County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region. The snow in the Watertown area began...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Lake effect returns to CNY; rough travel for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow took a break on Saturday but will return on Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall. Initially Saturday evening’s weather in Central New Yok is quiet. It is cloudy and dry but a bit breezy.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
FORT DRUM, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow

MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways.  Thursday […]
MEXICO, NY

