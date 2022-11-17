Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
GOP flips traditionally Democratic seats in Columbia County
Sen.-elect Suzanne Weber will represent Betsy Johnson's old district. Republicans also won two local House races.Although they fell short of winning majorities in the Legislature and lost their 11th consecutive gubernatorial election, Oregon Republicans could chalk up two big victories in Columbia County last Tuesday, Nov. 8, as they flipped House and Senate seats long represented by Columbia County Democrats. Republicans have been making gains in Columbia County for the past several election cycles. St. Helens, once a reliably Democratic town in which labor unions were influential, has flipped solidly Republican. Scappoose, closer within Portland's orbit and home to a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0