Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
KTVZ
Escaped burn piles, east winds spark several wildfires on Oregon coast, evacuation of 4 homes
GEARHART, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County, resulting from escaped burn piles and driven by east winds, have resulted in Level 3 evacuations of four homes and a limited road closure, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Friday. The largest of the...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
‘Goonies’ house for sale in Oregon: See what it looks like today
The famous line, “Goonies never say die,” may finally meet reality if the new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, allows fans of the cult, coming-of-age movie inside. The restored private residence with cinematic significance and views of the Pacific...
waheagle.com
Port 1 dredge sinks at marina
In hindsight, the cameras at the Elochoman Slough Marina show the slow sink of Wahkiakum Port 1's dredge in the early hours on Sunday morning before the sun rose, but on a quiet and chilly weekend, with only the fish and birds or the occasional walker or duck hunter intent on that day's quarry, no one noticed the vessel was sinking until a little before 10 a.m.
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
Staffing levels at Washington County Jail 'critically low'
The collective bargaining arm of the sheriff's office staff say this has impacted morale and safety at the facility. Members of the Washington County Police Officer's Association say the staffing levels at the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro are "critically low." Deputies at the Washington County Jail are stretched thin, and an attorney for the WCPOA says this is leading to safety concerns for the deputies, the inmates and, by extension, the public. "We're super fatigued right now from overtime, from having to do multiple positions — assignments and jobs that were filled previously as (recently)...
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Chronicle
Northbound I-5 Closing Overnight Near Toledo Nov. 21 for Bridge Repairs
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Toledo will be closed overnight Monday, Nov. 21, as contractor crews work to replace the state Route 506 overpass, the Washington state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced this week. WSDOT closed the bridge in July 2021 when an over-height load struck the southbound...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Runs Toward Helicopter at Airport; Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Stop Signs, Mailboxes
• Band equipment was reported stolen from the 800 block of Field Avenue just after 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16. • A jacket was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lum Road just after 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 16. The suspect reportedly left the scene as a passenger in a silver vehicle.
Comments / 0