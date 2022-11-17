ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Nation stock plummets after Taylor Swift tour meltdown

Ticketmaster's site crashed for many people when pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour began Tuesday and the blowback has been massive ... and swift. Catch up quick: The stock price of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, fell nearly 9% after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the companies for months. It recovered slightly to close down 7.9%.
