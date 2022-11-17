Read full article on original website
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale after Taylor Swift shatters record
Ticketmaster announced Thursday it has canceled the general public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour after a chaotic and glitch-filled presale event. The latest: Ticketmaster said the on-sale was cut "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand." This...
Taylor Swift condemns "excruciating" Ticketmaster experience for fans
Taylor Swift made her first public comments Friday on the controversy over her Eras Tour presale, saying it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." Why it matters: The presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour was marred by technical glitches from Ticketmaster and led...
Live Nation stock plummets after Taylor Swift tour meltdown
Ticketmaster's site crashed for many people when pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour began Tuesday and the blowback has been massive ... and swift. Catch up quick: The stock price of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, fell nearly 9% after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the companies for months. It recovered slightly to close down 7.9%.
