crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
FreedomPay Announces Integration with Castles Technology to Expand Commerce Offering
FreedomPay, the commerce technology partner of choice for global leaders across hospitality, retail, restaurants, and sports and entertainment, announced a partnership with Castles Technology, a manufacturer of payment hardware solutions. Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay, said:. “FreedomPay creates a world-class experience for consumers through optimized speed, security, and personalization. By...
Trading Technologies Expands Risk Management Offering
Trading Technologies International, Inc., a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, announced that it is “making the KRM22 Risk Manager available to customers on the TT platform.”
Regnology Announces Acquisition of Belgian Regtech b.fine
Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announces that it has acquired b.fine, a Belgian RegTech firm which “assists financial institutions on the enhancement of their reporting supply chain.”. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Belgium, b.fine has “grown to a team of nearly 50...
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
Data Analytics: OneMarketData Upgrades OneTick Tick Analytics Platform
OneMarketData LLC, a “high-performance” enterprise-wide solution for tick data, analytics, and visualization, announced significant upgrades to its flagship OneTick Tick Analytics platform “along with the launch of OneTick Academy.”. The new offerings “enhance how clients can deploy tick analytics at scale to drive trading and surveillance programs...
Nationwide, Human API to Automate Data for Quicker Underwriting
Nationwide announced a partnership with Human API, a health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience “by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process.”. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform “connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions...
Singapore: MAS, UNCDF to Develop Financial Ecosystems for Least Developed Nations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 November 2022 “to jointly develop integrated and digital financial ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from least developed countries (LDCs).”. The partnership will help MSMEs...
Ethereum Climate Platform Initiative to Address ETH Network’s Former PoW Carbon Emissions
Recently, at COP27, one of the world’s largest gatherings on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, “to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP).”. Its mission is “to incentivize and...
Santander Now Live with Planixs’ Realiti Suite to Deliver Real-Time Cash, Liquidity Management
Planixs, the provider of real-time cash, collateral and liquidity management solutions, has announced that G-SIB (Global Systemically Important Bank), Santander, has successfully “gone live with its Realiti Software Suite to transform the bank’s liquidity management processes, including cash management, liquidity forecasting and risk mitigation.”. Santander selected Planixs’ real-time...
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
Bahrain: Spare, Eazy Financial Services to Introduce Open Banking Capabilities
Spare, an open banking platform licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced its partnership with Eazy Financial Services, a Bahraini Payment Services Provider that is focused on “specializing in POS and online payment gateway acquiring solutions to embrace opportunities in Open Banking.”. The partnership was officially “signed...
Checkout.com Expands to Israel, Launches Research and Development Hub
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, unveils its expansion into Israel and a strengthening of its commitment to the region “with the launch of a research and development hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.”. The launch of a new office in Israel is “a continuation of Checkout.com’s international growth, allowing...
UK Fintech Paysend Introduces Remittance Solution to Drive Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America
Paysend, the UK-based fintech, introduced Paysend Libre, which will “allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card.”. The virtual card is ready “to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases,...
Plug and Play to Launch Crypto, Digital Assets Innovation Platform
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced “the launch of their new Crypto and Digital Assets program in Silicon Valley.”. The program aims “to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the...
Crowdcube Announces B Corp Status, Should Help Support Sustainable Businesses
Crowdcube reveals that it has earned B Corp certification, solidifying the equity crowdfunding platform’s aim to developing a business making a net positive impact on the planet. The Fintech firm reportedly received a score of 87.2 out of 200 (the average score is around 50.9). Darren Westlake, CEO and...
Share of Long-Term Investments on Robocash Increase Significantly, Company Claims
Since March of this year, the share of investments in long-term loans on the Robocash platform has “been increasing,” the company claims. Along with this, the investor earnings are also growing, the team at Robocash reveals in a blog post. Robo.cash added that for the past eight months,...
Truist Wealth Enhances Portfolio of Digital Investing Solutions
Truist Wealth has enhanced its digital investing capabilities with Truist Trade, a new self-directed investing solution that “allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.”. Joseph M. Thompson, chief wealth officer at Truist, said:. “Our digital investing solutions are designed to meet clients...
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
CrowdLustro Offers Testing the Waters Capability for Reg CF as Well as Other Assets
CrowdLustro, a Reg CF and alternative asset aggregation platform, has announced a new feature – a Testing the Waters option for issuers. Under current securities law, Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) securities offerings may “Test the Waters” prior to an official launch of a funding round. A company may garner investor interest before launching a securities offering that may cost thousands of dollars to commence. CrowdLustro will also offer the feature for alternative assets, such as NFTs and other digital assets, along with collectibles.
