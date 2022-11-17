ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Shadewald, Haith represent ISU volleyball on MVC All-Freshman Team

Aida Shadewald and Regan Haith were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team after standout debut seasons for Illinois State volleyball. Shadewald became the second Redbird to lead her team in kills with 303 on the season. The only other player to accomplish the feat, Ashley Rosch, was inducted to the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame earlier this season.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU football hangs on for 20-13 overtime win over Western Illinois

It took an overtime period, but Illinois State football defeated winless Western Illinois 20-13 to conclude its season Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Tommy Rittenhouse fooled the Leatherneck defense with a quarterback keeper, striking from eight yards out to put the pressure on WIU in overtime. "We'd been running inside zone...
MACOMB, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU swimming has record-breaking weekend at Purdue Invitational

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois State swimming and diving had a record breaking end to the week at the Purdue Invitational, with two of its swimming and diving records falling and senior Madyson Morse having a competition to remember. Morse’s first triumph came in the 100-meter breaststroke where her time...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria High football team in state semifinal matchup at home Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. – There are still some local teams in the Illinois High School Association football playoffs. And Peoria is among them. The third-ranked Peoria High Lions in Class 5A are taking on fourth-ranked Morris at home Saturday. The winner goes on to the 5A championship game at the University of Illinois next Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
LEXINGTON, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL
videtteonline.com

Alternative Breaks allow students to give back, travel, gain new perspectives

Alternative Breaks, a registered student organization, offers students opportunities to participate in service trips across the United States and internationally during Illinois State University’s winter, spring and summer breaks. Mackenzie Dowling, the coordinator for Alternative Breaks, said that all undergraduate and graduate students at ISU can apply for and...
NORMAL, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

SGA moves to hold Kappa Sigma responsible for homophobic actions

Illinois State University’s Student Government Association passed legislation to hold Kappa Sigma responsible for its homophobic actions, introduced the idea of bringing back a multicultural space to the Bone, added student parking to the Multicultural Center and more. SGA had its meeting Wednesday night in the Old Main Room...
NORMAL, IL

