Aida Shadewald and Regan Haith were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team after standout debut seasons for Illinois State volleyball. Shadewald became the second Redbird to lead her team in kills with 303 on the season. The only other player to accomplish the feat, Ashley Rosch, was inducted to the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame earlier this season.

NORMAL, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO