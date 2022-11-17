Read full article on original website
Shadewald, Haith represent ISU volleyball on MVC All-Freshman Team
Aida Shadewald and Regan Haith were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team after standout debut seasons for Illinois State volleyball. Shadewald became the second Redbird to lead her team in kills with 303 on the season. The only other player to accomplish the feat, Ashley Rosch, was inducted to the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame earlier this season.
ISU football hangs on for 20-13 overtime win over Western Illinois
It took an overtime period, but Illinois State football defeated winless Western Illinois 20-13 to conclude its season Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Tommy Rittenhouse fooled the Leatherneck defense with a quarterback keeper, striking from eight yards out to put the pressure on WIU in overtime. "We'd been running inside zone...
ISU men's basketball's comeback falls short in 70-67 loss to Northwestern State
Despite a late surge, Illinois State men's basketball was unable to complete the comeback and fell 70-67 at the hands of Northwestern State Thursday at CEFCU Arena. "I told our team in the locker room that the team I saw in the second half, that's the team I know," ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said.
ISU swimming has record-breaking weekend at Purdue Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois State swimming and diving had a record breaking end to the week at the Purdue Invitational, with two of its swimming and diving records falling and senior Madyson Morse having a competition to remember. Morse’s first triumph came in the 100-meter breaststroke where her time...
Peoria High football team in state semifinal matchup at home Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. – There are still some local teams in the Illinois High School Association football playoffs. And Peoria is among them. The third-ranked Peoria High Lions in Class 5A are taking on fourth-ranked Morris at home Saturday. The winner goes on to the 5A championship game at the University of Illinois next Saturday.
“We’re all having fun” Ridgeview-Lexington confident heading into 2nd straight state semifinal
COLFAX, Illinois (WMBD) – The Ridgeview-Lexington Mustangs avoided a hangover from last year’s state semifinal run. Now back in the Final Four again, they’re a much more confident team. Last year we weren’t ranked, I don’t even think when the playoffs started and this year we’re number...
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens
Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing partners with Malcolm X College to accelerate programs
Earlier this fall, Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) partnered with Malcolm X College to offer nursing students a way to earn their bachelor’s degrees a little quicker. MCN Dean Judy Neubrander is looking forward to the partnership and the benefits it will have for students.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
Illinois State Trooper’s squad car struck in Scott’s Law crash
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on I-290 on Tuesday when the squad car was hit by a Chevy Silverado. According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 10:20 p.m. when the pickup truck failed to […]
Alternative Breaks allow students to give back, travel, gain new perspectives
Alternative Breaks, a registered student organization, offers students opportunities to participate in service trips across the United States and internationally during Illinois State University’s winter, spring and summer breaks. Mackenzie Dowling, the coordinator for Alternative Breaks, said that all undergraduate and graduate students at ISU can apply for and...
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
SGA moves to hold Kappa Sigma responsible for homophobic actions
Illinois State University’s Student Government Association passed legislation to hold Kappa Sigma responsible for its homophobic actions, introduced the idea of bringing back a multicultural space to the Bone, added student parking to the Multicultural Center and more. SGA had its meeting Wednesday night in the Old Main Room...
