Josh Fryar didn’t know until 20 minutes before kickoff that he would be Ohio State’s starting right tackle against Indiana on Saturday. Dawand Jones was listed as a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups with the first-team offensive line, making it appear as though he would play against the Hoosiers. Ultimately, however, the decision was made for Jones not to play due to an undisclosed injury, giving fellow Indiana native Fryar the opportunity to make his first start as a Buckeye against his home-state school.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO