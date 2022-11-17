ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Dwayne Haskins Played His Best Game Against Maryland in 2018, the Ohio State Receiver Room Has Stepped Up This Season and Carlos Hyde Was a Monster in 2013

Welcome to the Thursday Skull Session. Here's a fun fact to start your day: The previous two times Ohio State and Michigan played at Maryland the week before The Game, that team was the eventual winner of the rivalry matchup – the Buckeyes in 2018 and the Wolverines in 2021. Ohio State faces Maryland this weekend. Will the trend continue for a third straight time?
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ty Hamilton Maximizing Opportunity to Start At Defensive Tackle Late in Season:

Amid a stage of the season at which regular starters would figure to be sorted, a new one has emerged on the interior of the Ohio State defensive line. Multiple factors have led to Ty Hamilton’s rise to the top of the depth chart this late in the regular season. Still, one thing’s for certain: The Pickerington, Ohio, native is capitalizing on the opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return This Season:

After expressing confidence earlier this year that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return for Ohio State this season, Ryan Day pivoted from that thought on Thursday. In a Zoom press conference with the media, Day was asked whether or not he expects Smith-Njigba back in the lineup for the Buckeyes this season. The head coach's answer was less enthusiastic than it was a few weeks ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

ESPN Features Kamryn Babb's First-Career Catch and Touchdown on Saturday's Broadcast of College GameDay

Kamryn Babb's first-career catch and touchdown will be a moment he will remember forever. After tearing his ACL four times – twice in his left knee and twice in his right knee – in five years, Babb has endured tremendous hardship during his Ohio State career. But he never quit, and last weekend, all his hard work to recover, rehabilitate and eventually play for the Buckeyes paid off with an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against Indiana.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Josh Fryar Relishes Opportunity to Make First Start Against Father’s Alma Mater, Impresses Ryan Day with Performance

Josh Fryar didn’t know until 20 minutes before kickoff that he would be Ohio State’s starting right tackle against Indiana on Saturday. Dawand Jones was listed as a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups with the first-team offensive line, making it appear as though he would play against the Hoosiers. Ultimately, however, the decision was made for Jones not to play due to an undisclosed injury, giving fellow Indiana native Fryar the opportunity to make his first start as a Buckeye against his home-state school.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Penultimate Regular-Season Game Against Maryland

Although The Game looms, Ohio State must pass its 11th test of the season on Saturday and defeat Maryland before it can look forward to a battle with Michigan. The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) are a "talented and dangerous" bunch, according to head coach Ryan Day, especially when the team plays at home in College Park. Because of that, the Buckeyes cannot look past Maryland this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy