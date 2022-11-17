Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Three-star 2023 Running Back Jamarion Wilcox, OSU Target Winston Watkins Jr. Decommits from Texas A&M
Ohio State has identified one of its targets at running backs for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes extended an offer to three-star Georgia running back Jamarion Wilcox in what could be part of Tony Alford’s plan to replace Mark Fletcher, who decommitted from Ohio State on Thursday. Alford has...
Eleven Warriors
Dwayne Haskins Played His Best Game Against Maryland in 2018, the Ohio State Receiver Room Has Stepped Up This Season and Carlos Hyde Was a Monster in 2013
Welcome to the Thursday Skull Session. Here's a fun fact to start your day: The previous two times Ohio State and Michigan played at Maryland the week before The Game, that team was the eventual winner of the rivalry matchup – the Buckeyes in 2018 and the Wolverines in 2021. Ohio State faces Maryland this weekend. Will the trend continue for a third straight time?
Eleven Warriors
Ty Hamilton Maximizing Opportunity to Start At Defensive Tackle Late in Season:
Amid a stage of the season at which regular starters would figure to be sorted, a new one has emerged on the interior of the Ohio State defensive line. Multiple factors have led to Ty Hamilton’s rise to the top of the depth chart this late in the regular season. Still, one thing’s for certain: The Pickerington, Ohio, native is capitalizing on the opportunity.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return This Season:
After expressing confidence earlier this year that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return for Ohio State this season, Ryan Day pivoted from that thought on Thursday. In a Zoom press conference with the media, Day was asked whether or not he expects Smith-Njigba back in the lineup for the Buckeyes this season. The head coach's answer was less enthusiastic than it was a few weeks ago.
Eleven Warriors
ESPN Features Kamryn Babb's First-Career Catch and Touchdown on Saturday's Broadcast of College GameDay
Kamryn Babb's first-career catch and touchdown will be a moment he will remember forever. After tearing his ACL four times – twice in his left knee and twice in his right knee – in five years, Babb has endured tremendous hardship during his Ohio State career. But he never quit, and last weekend, all his hard work to recover, rehabilitate and eventually play for the Buckeyes paid off with an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against Indiana.
Eleven Warriors
Josh Fryar Relishes Opportunity to Make First Start Against Father’s Alma Mater, Impresses Ryan Day with Performance
Josh Fryar didn’t know until 20 minutes before kickoff that he would be Ohio State’s starting right tackle against Indiana on Saturday. Dawand Jones was listed as a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups with the first-team offensive line, making it appear as though he would play against the Hoosiers. Ultimately, however, the decision was made for Jones not to play due to an undisclosed injury, giving fellow Indiana native Fryar the opportunity to make his first start as a Buckeye against his home-state school.
Eleven Warriors
Maryland Beat Writer Wesley Brown Breaks Down Terrapins’ Recent Struggles, How They Could Challenge Ohio State
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, NOV. 19. Going into Ohio State’s final road trip of the season, we welcome in Wesley Brown from InsideMDSports for a discussion on the Maryland Terrapins, who have a 6-4 record this season but have struggled so far in November, suffering a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin and a 30-0 loss to Penn State.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Penultimate Regular-Season Game Against Maryland
Although The Game looms, Ohio State must pass its 11th test of the season on Saturday and defeat Maryland before it can look forward to a battle with Michigan. The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) are a "talented and dangerous" bunch, according to head coach Ryan Day, especially when the team plays at home in College Park. Because of that, the Buckeyes cannot look past Maryland this weekend.
