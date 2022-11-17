ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee's Hooker leaves game with non-contact leg injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the Volunteers' game Saturday night against South Carolina after injuring his leg while running in the fourth quarter. The senior came into the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful. but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy