Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 6

just me
3d ago

So sorry for their loss. Hope they find the trash that took her life. God's Blessings to her family and friends.

Reply
6
 

fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake Worth. The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road, just in front of Lake Worth High School. Lake Worth police said the suspect's vehicle is...
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KLTV

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

McKinney bank robbed, police investigation underway

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning. Police say the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Street was robbed. McKinney High School was placed on lock-out for a period of time. Students were allowed into the building by 10:26 a.m.
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane

On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
DALLAS, TX

