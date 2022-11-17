Read full article on original website
Minnesota 2, Carolina 1
Minnesota0011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 9 (Necas, Noesen), 13:47. Third Period_2, Minnesota, Steel 3 (Kaprizov, Spurgeon), 17:23. Overtime_3, Minnesota, Goligoski 1 (Gaudreau, Steel), 1:12. Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-7-3-0_21. Minnesota 5-8-6-2_21. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 1. Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 2-0-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 2-4-1 (21-20).
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 4-6 2-2 11, Towns 5-14 0-0 12, Gobert 4-7 0-0 8, Edwards 7-21 9-9 25, Russell 7-13 2-2 19, Prince 3-6 2-4 9, Reid 3-4 2-2 9, Anderson 2-5 2-3 6, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 5-7 1-2 13. Totals 40-85 20-24 112. PHILADELPHIA (109) House Jr....
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 2
St. Louis231—6 First Period_1, St. Louis, Acciari 3 (Faulk, Schenn), 12:44. 2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 3 (Thomas), 16:07. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 4 (Thomas, Kyrou), 1:02. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 5 (Buchnevich), 4:52. 5, Anaheim, Fowler 1 (Henrique), 6:43 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Krug 4 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 8:44 (pp).
Lee County's "physical basketball" play leads to Powder Springs showcase win
After opening their season with a win last Saturday, the Lee County Trojans was back in action at the Powder Springs Basketball Showcase and picked up a win over the Hillgrove Hawks.
