2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
PIX11

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. Police were called to the residence on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens around 10:40 a.m. Three women who were all family members were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD. The three […]
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
PIX11

Woman robbed, groped at knifepoint on Queens subway train: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect. Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around […]
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
