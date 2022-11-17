Read full article on original website
15-year-old Bronx girl missing; last seen leaving Parkchester home
Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday morning.
NYPD: Smoke shop in Rosebank robbed at gunpoint; suspects flee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rosebank business was held up at gunpoint Friday night, police confirmed to the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to a report of a robbery at around 8:55 p.m. inside at 1201 Bay Street., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
NYPD: Mariners Harbor woman, 60, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a Mariners Harbor woman who has been reported missing. Michelle Miller, 60, was seen on Sunday, Nov. 13 at about 7 a.m. leaving her home on Holland Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
73-year-old man assaulted in unprovoked subway attack in Manhattan, police say
The victim was struck in the head with his own cane while riding the subway, according to police.
Murder mystery of senior stabbed in bed; knifepoint robbery at coffee shop: Staten Island’s crime stories of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most significant headlines in criminal justice the last seven days:. Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide...
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Attempted robbery at Wendy’s in Stapleton; second incident on Bay Street in 24 hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYPD officers responded to an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in Stapleton, an NYPD spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The incident happened at 12:20 p.m., at Wendy’s, located at 330 Bay St., according to the spokesperson. The individual showed a knife to an employee after demanding money.
2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. Police were called to the residence on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens around 10:40 a.m. Three women who were all family members were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD. The three […]
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Grandson sought for questioning after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning, police said. All three are related and were stabbed in the neck.
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument
A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
Individual sought for questioning in connection with rock-toss burglary at popular Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary of a restaurant in Fort Wadsworth. The incident occurred overnight from Nov. 9 to 10 at 138 Fingerboard Road near Tompkins Avenue, according...
Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD detective who was shot in the leg while executing a narcotics search warrant in New Springville back in January is suing the owners of the house where the shooting occurred. Det. Dominick Libretti is alleging in a lawsuit that homeowners Elad and Karen...
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
News 12 was told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Woman robbed, groped at knifepoint on Queens subway train: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect. Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around […]
Teen asked about gang affiliation before attack in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH (PIX 11) – A 15-year-old boy waiting for the bus in Brooklyn was assaulted by a group of teens earlier this month, according to police. The victim was approached by a group of teens on Nov. 1 in front of the B35 bus stop in East Flatbush and was asked if he was […]
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
