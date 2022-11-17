ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season

AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Morrissey cancels Colorado concert

DENVER — Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter has canceled a concert set to take place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, as well as a show Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. "Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Ice rink opens in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver's ice-skating rink is back for an 12th year. The Downtown Denver Rink will provide free skating in Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets from Monday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Throughout the season, skating is free, with skate rentals available for $9 for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Yuri the tiger passes away at Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo said on Tuesday that Yuri, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, has passed away. In a post to their Facebook page, the zoo said that Yuri's health declined in October, with an exam revealing that he was experiencing anemia, dehydration and systemic inflammation. With concern about his prognosis and quality of life, his care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him to prevent further suffering.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/22/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Billy Strings will return to Red Rocks next spring

DENVER — After making his Red Rocks headlining debut with two sold-out concerts in 2022, Billy Strings has announced he'll be back in the Centennial State next year. The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician will perform concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area

COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver firefighters respond to fire at Brown Palace

DENVER — Crews from Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a report of a call for an active fire alarm at the Brown Palace Thursday night. The hotel is located at 17th Street and Tremont Place in downtown Denver. At about 11:36 p.m., crews arrived and found an active...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

DU hockey moves rivalry game with Colorado College to Ball Arena

DENVER — The Gold Pan series, which features in-state college hockey rivals Colorado College and the University of Denver, is heading to Ball Arena. DU announced Tuesday that its January 27, 2023 game against CC would be moving to the home of the Colorado Avalanche, citing high ticket demand for the rivalry matchup.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos notes: Denver D experiencing late-game letdowns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For 55 minutes of a 60-minute game, the Denver defense has been as good as it gets. The Raiders may have just knocked Denver’s D from its No. 1 NFL perch in total yards and points allowed down to No. 3 in both categories. Still, a No. 3 ranking is darn good for a 3-7 team.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Young bagpipers work to preserve their musical culture

DENVER — When it comes to music, Ashton Steele found something a little different. "The first time I heard it, I don't really know how to put that into words, but there's some sort of empowering feeling listening to the bagpipes," Steele said. He is a member of the...
DENVER, CO
