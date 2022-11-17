DENVER — The Denver Zoo said on Tuesday that Yuri, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, has passed away. In a post to their Facebook page, the zoo said that Yuri's health declined in October, with an exam revealing that he was experiencing anemia, dehydration and systemic inflammation. With concern about his prognosis and quality of life, his care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him to prevent further suffering.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO