Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
Clatsop County Issues Air Quality Advisory For Seaside and Gearhart
Clatsop County is issuing an air quality advisory for the Seaside and Gearhart areas due to wildfire smoke. AirNow.gov reports that at this Very Unhealthy air quality level, everyone in that area needs to be concerned and recommends the following actions: Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when air quality is better.Everyone else: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better. For more information, visit the Clatsop County website or AirNow.gov to keep informed about air quality levels in your area. Also, AirNow.gov has a mobile app that you can download to track air quality wherever you are.
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
Chronicle
In Focus: Historic Winlock Building Demolished After Nov. 8 Fire
Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.
thejoltnews.com
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
Chronicle
Reader Submissions: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights
The Chronicle is publishing photos and details of local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, send photos and information to news@chronline.com.
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
GraysHarborTalk
Harbor Regional Health Welcomes Dr. Andrew Kowalski to Their Surgery Team
Most of us won’t require the type of loud, chaotic surgical intervention we see on TV, and that’s a very good thing. But needing general surgery isn’t uncommon, especially as we age. Harbor Regional Health (HRH) is proud to add Dr. Andrew Kowalski to their general surgery team to help combat everything life throws our way.
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
Chronicle
'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners
Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Chronicle
Mayor Says Winlock UGA Annexation Means Revenue Without Rate Hikes
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson has earned a reputation in local politics as tough, frank, even offensive at times. But when he spoke to his constituents about what the city stands to gain from annexation of the urban growth area (UGA), he was calm and explanatory, recognizing the frustrations of his audience to grapple with a complicated subject.
‘Goonies’ house for sale in Oregon: See what it looks like today
The famous line, “Goonies never say die,” may finally meet reality if the new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, allows fans of the cult, coming-of-age movie inside. The restored private residence with cinematic significance and views of the Pacific...
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
