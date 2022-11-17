Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.

WINLOCK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO