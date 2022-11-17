ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosburg, WA

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County Issues Air Quality Advisory For Seaside and Gearhart

Clatsop County is issuing an air quality advisory for the Seaside and Gearhart areas due to wildfire smoke. AirNow.gov reports that at this Very Unhealthy air quality level, everyone in that area needs to be concerned and recommends the following actions: Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when air quality is better.Everyone else: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better. For more information, visit the Clatsop County website or AirNow.gov to keep informed about air quality levels in your area. Also, AirNow.gov has a mobile app that you can download to track air quality wherever you are.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
GEARHART, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County

Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

In Focus: Historic Winlock Building Demolished After Nov. 8 Fire

Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.
WINLOCK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County

Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
OCEAN PARK, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Harbor Regional Health Welcomes Dr. Andrew Kowalski to Their Surgery Team

Most of us won’t require the type of loud, chaotic surgical intervention we see on TV, and that’s a very good thing. But needing general surgery isn’t uncommon, especially as we age. Harbor Regional Health (HRH) is proud to add Dr. Andrew Kowalski to their general surgery team to help combat everything life throws our way.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners

Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Chronicle

Mayor Says Winlock UGA Annexation Means Revenue Without Rate Hikes

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson has earned a reputation in local politics as tough, frank, even offensive at times. But when he spoke to his constituents about what the city stands to gain from annexation of the urban growth area (UGA), he was calm and explanatory, recognizing the frustrations of his audience to grapple with a complicated subject.
WINLOCK, WA
KXRO.com

Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA

