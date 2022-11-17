ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

FinTech Execs Expose the Real Costs of Fraud

The average U.S. FinTech loses $51 million to fraud every year, and many lose even more. Even so, that figure only begins to capture the heavy toll that fraud can have on FinTechs’ businesses. PYMNTs’ data finds that the true impact of fraud extends far beyond the black and white of the balance sheet.
PYMNTS

Rising Deposit Fraud Disrupts FinTechs’ Customer Experience and Vibe

Fraud is top of mind in tech — especially in payments — and not just because of the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX. FinTechs promise to disrupt traditional financial services and through digital conduits at scale, also seek to speed up money movement, in real time, across a range of seamless, streamlined customer experiences.
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
ConsumerAffairs

Old school check-stealing scam is making a comeback

Most of the scams that bedevil consumers are high-tech and sophisticated – things like email phishing scams. But lately, scammers have borrowed a page from an earlier generation of criminals. You might call it a “fishing” scam because the bad guys are actually “fishing” letters out of mailboxes in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Planned ‘universal health code’ linked to health data platform sparks fears in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is planning to digitize the medical records of its 1.4 billion people, harnessing the power of big data to track the health status of everyone in the country and sparking fears that the planned “universal health code” will become yet another tool for controlling the country’s citizens.
lifetrixcorner.com

Think Before You Answer: The Dangers of Spam Calls

Spam calls, texts, and emails are the bane of many a person’s existences. Even if you’re diligent when it comes to screening unrecognized communications, these unwanted, and often times malicious, contacts can still pose a threat. Read on to learn exactly why you should defend yourself against spam.
dailyhodl.com

FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report

A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
BBC

Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs

Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
crowdfundinsider.com

Another Report Indicates that Global Venture Capital, Private Equity Deals Have Declined Versus Year Prior

The reports keep rolling in, highlighting a slowing environment for private firms. Venture capital, along with private equity activity, has been in decline for some time now – a fact that should come as no surprise to anyone. Giga high inflation and the inevitable reaction by central banks attempting to crush rising prices means money has become much more expensive. Economies around the world have slowed with geopolitical strife, like the war in Ukraine not helping the situation.
Law & Crime

Chinese Intelligence Officer Sentenced After Conviction for Trying to Steal High-Tech Aviation Secrets from GE

The first Chinese government intelligence officer extradited to the United States to stand trial will spend several decades in prison for spying on a multinational conglomerate company. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Yanjun Xu to 20 years in federal prison for trying to steal advanced aviation trade secrets from General Electric (GE) Aviation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
pymnts.com

Congressional Committees Say ID.me Provided Inaccurate Info About Fraud

While apparently attempting to promote the need for its identity verification services, facial recognition company ID.me overstated the amount of fraud around pandemic-related federal funds and understated the delays caused by its processing of applications. Those are among the findings of two Congressional committees that looked into the state and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iblnews.org

U.S. Colleges and Universities Saw an Increase of 80% in International Student Enrollments

U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a strong year-over-year rebound in new international student enrollments, with an increase of 80% in the 2021 / 2022 academic year, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE) this week in Washington DC.

