The World Series is over, but thankfully for Houston Astros fans, the celebration continues.Fresh off the massive, 2 million-attended downtown championship parade and a slew of hotly attended players appearances, the Astros invite fans to the team's annual Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, November 18. Now in its seventh year, the Texas-sized soiree is held on the field at Minute Maid Park.As always, the event promises top-tier entertainment and this year is no exception: '90s power troupe Boyz II Men will bring the jams to the Juice Box in a night that promises to be equal parts heartwarming and raucous....

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO