Boca Raton, FL

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton.

Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was found Monday in a canal in the “Chianti Classico” subdivision of the community. Barbera said workers pulled the ATV out of the water but the landscaper was nowhere to be found. He was reported missing the next day.

On Wednesday, a body believed to be the missing man was found floating in the area where the ATV was located.

"It appears that the Gator may have rolled backwards over the employee prior to the others arriving," said Barbera. Items in the Gator are consistent with the decedent being the employee."

The victim's identity has not been released.

