I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass
Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Full List of 37 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July, will advance after 12 Senate Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward.
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in supporting the measure, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and guarantee that valid marriages are given full faith and credit in other states, regardless of sex or race.
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
Tennessee senators attempt to block marriage equality bill
Tennessee's Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn tried Wednesday to block a bill that would make same-sex marriage and interracial marriage federal law.
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act
This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
Why Republican opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act matters
When Senate Democratic leaders scheduled a procedural vote this week on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, it wasn’t altogether clear whether it’d have the votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
Local leaders react to U.S. Senate vote on Respect for Marriage Act
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats’ first move after the GOP gained control of the House and Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House was to address the Respect for Marriage Act. The U.S. Senate voted to break a filibuster on the act Wednesday. This will not codify same-sex marriage across the United States but it would require states...
Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote
The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law
H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.
