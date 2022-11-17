ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass

Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
Why Republican opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act matters

When Senate Democratic leaders scheduled a procedural vote this week on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, it wasn’t altogether clear whether it’d have the votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
Marriage Equality Bill Moves Forward in Senate With Bipartisan Vote

The U.S. Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s not the final passage, but it’s a key step forward. The Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 62-37 to move the legislation forward, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats and independents. The vote now allows the Senate to...
Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law

H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.

