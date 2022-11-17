ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Out and About: Class AA Championship, Int'l Survivors of Suicide Loss day

By Sam Hoyle
 3 days ago
In this week's edition of out and about we cover a wide array of events that are not the 'Brawl of the Wild', but there's still some football to be talked about.

Class AA State Championship (1W Helena Capital vs. 1E Bozeman) - 11/18 at Vigilante Stadium in Helena

It's of the biggest high school football games of the year as the undefeated Helena Capital Bruins play host to the Bozeman Hawks in this year's Class AA State Championship. Gates at Vigilante Stadium will open at 5:15 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $7 for adults and $6 for children.

The Bruins and Hawks met earlier in the season with Helena Capital taking a 28-21 victory, but the gloves will be off for a chilly Friday night showdown. This will be the Bruins' first time in the Class AA State title game since winning it under head coach Pat Murphy in 2011. The Bozeman Hawks have proven to be a staple among the Class AA heavyweights since 2011 winning three state titles in four visits to the championship game during that timeframe.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day - 11/19 at Montana State Capitol

On Saturday starting at 9:30 Lewis & Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Montana Chapter will host an event where survivors of suicide loss can come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience. The event will feature guest speakers, a resource fair, and free breakfast.

Registration information can be found on the event's Facebook page .

Holiday Auction and Fundraiser - 11/19 at the Holter Museum of Art

On Saturday evening, the Last Chance Public Radio Association will host a celebration of public radio at its yearly auction and fundraiser to support local public radio stations. There will be live music, food and drinks, as well as live and silent auctions.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets will be $20 at the door.

If there is something you think we missed, or something you'd like to see in next week's edition, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.

Comments / 0

