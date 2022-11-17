Read full article on original website
Related
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Upworthy
Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren and they are still deeply in love
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans who were born in Yemen. As was common in the first part of the 20th century, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some trying times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop being afraid of any one person’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump, just days after the former president announced his third bid for office. “It is time to stop whispering,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. “It is time...
French Astronomer who Accurately Predicted 'Hitler's Rise to Power' and '9/11 Attack' foresaw a 'Great War' in 2023
The popular French astronomer who is believed to have predicted several events has foreseen a ‘great war’ in 2023. Michel de Nostradame, who is widely known as Nostradame, is believed to have predicted World War II, the 9/11 attack, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the French revolution, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronavirus pandemic in his book, Les Prophéties, which was published in 1555.
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
The Peckham Experiment by Guy Ware review – a tale of idealism and decline
Decades before Thatcher declared there was “no alternative” to the dominance of free markets and privatisation, Britain was home to several progressive, utopian experiments in how to build a society that centred human flourishing and collective need. But the story of these experiments, and of the ideals that underpinned them, doesn’t have a particularly happy ending. There were momentary triumphs, of course, but the overall arc is clear. Time after time, high-minded principles of public luxury were diluted and ultimately washed away by the twin tides of individualism and profit.
Get ’em Young, Treat ’em Tough, Tell ’em Nothing review – a standout collection
Robin McLean’s visions of America are vivid and dark in these superbly unsettling short stories
I was born in Iran, and misogyny pushed me away from my culture. Now I have hope for Iranian girls
As a woman from Iran who carried shame about her country of birth for four decades, watching the widespread protests turn into a feminist revolution in Iran has raised feelings I thought were deeply buried. The protests, sparked by the death of Jîna Amini, also known as Mahsa, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was reportedly beaten by the "morality police" for improperly wearing her hijab, have transformed into a nationwide revolution led by women and school-aged girls. Some in the Iranian diaspora, including my family, have stayed silent. Not because they don't support the people fighting and dying every day, but because they are numb as a result of the decades of suffering the regime has caused.
FAITH: A Japanese balloon bomb in Oregon and God's heart for the world
Reflecting on a tragic incident that happened many years ago on Gearhart Mountain(The following article was originally published August 2015) I grew up on a cattle ranch on the other side of the hill from a town called Bly, Oregon. Through the years, I would get vague accounts of a tragic incident that happened many years ago on a hill rich with hunting and fishing called "Gearhart Mountain" — essentially in my back yard — and a recent NPR podcast had sparked my interest. On May 5, 1945, Gearhart Mountain became the site of the only World War II fatalities...
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
bookriot.com
8 Books about Drugs, from Science to Politics
With President Joe Biden pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession and the rise of microdosing psychedelics as a treatment for mental illness, now is a good time to dive in to some books about drugs, especially of the recreational variety. Originally I wanted this list to be science-heavy,...
reviewed.com
We cooked turkey three ways just in time for Thanksgiving
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. At the first-ever Reviewed Friendsgiving celebration, we gathered more than 20 staffers and cooked three turkeys three different ways to find out which was the favored preparation. Smoked turkey, deep fried turkey, or roasted, spatchcock turkey—which is the best way to cook a turkey?
cheaprvliving.com
Bob Rebooted: The Civilized Mind vs. the Nomadic Mind
ONE OF THE QUESTIONS I GET all the time is people asking what vandwellers do with all their extra time. What they really want to know is “What will I do with myself once I have free time, won’t I be bored silly?“. My standard answer is that...
iheart.com
Trump is in! Two questions for you today about his chances...
Last night former President Donald Trump shocked no one when he announced he's officially running for President in 2024. Trump did not attack any of his fellow Republicans, instead focussing on the Biden Administration's disastrous stewardship of the country. "America's comeback starts right now," he told an the crowd who...
therecipecritic.com
Turkey In a Bag
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Thanksgiving dinner is made easy with this incredibly moist and perfectly cooked turkey in a bag. The oven-safe roasting bag creates a tender and golden turkey with just a few simple steps making this the BEST way to cook a turkey.
Comments / 0